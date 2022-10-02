Brie Larson turns 33: this is what Captain Marvel looked like at the beginning of her career

Brie Larson She is known for her role as Carol Danver in Captain Marvel Y Avengers: Endgameboth released in 2019. This Saturday, the actress celebrates her 33rd birthday. As part of this celebration, we share with you what he looked like early in his career.

Recently, the famous appeared in the post-credits scene of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings (2021) embodying the character that launched her to world fame and whose sequel, titled the marvelsIt is in the post-production stage.

The actress has also stood out as a singer (Photo: File)

Brie Larson’s journey

The film and television star, whose real name is Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers, was born on October 1, 1989 in Sacramento, California (United States). According to the portal Internet Movie Database (IMDb)at the age of 6 he began to study theater at the American Conservatory Theater and since then he has shown his acting talent.

Before graduating from high school he starred in all on wheels (2003), one of the most viewed original films of Disney ChannelIn addition to participating in the series A father in trouble (2001) in teen comedy tape Slumber party (2004), in which he also acts Steve Carell.

His filmography also highlights his recurring role as kate gregson in the series United States of Tara (2009-2011), based on an idea of steven spielberg, who serves as executive producer. His performance also stands out in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (Scott Pilgrim vs. the exes of the girl of his dreams)in which he plays an ex-girlfriend of the protagonist.

BL as Carol Danvers (Photo: Marvel Studios)

This is what Brie Larson looked like at the beginning of her career

In addition to demonstrating her talent as an actress, she has a musical facetbecause between the ages of 13 and 14 he became interested in this field promoting two songs: “Invisible Girl” and “Go Goodbye”. When she was 16 years old she released her first and only studio album to date: Finally Out of PEwith which he began a tour of the United States.

However, if you have wondered what the successful actress looked like when she began her artistic career, when she was a little girl of 9 years old, Brie Larson had a couple of appearances on the show The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. Here we share a brief sketch in which he acted.

