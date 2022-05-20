Brie Larson & Vin Diesel Get Closer In New Fast 10 BTS Image

Vin Diesel and Brie Larson reunite in new behind-the-scenes image from Fast and Furious 10. Diesel returns as Dominic Toretto in the 10th installment of Universal’s fast-paced franchise, which reunites the hard core with new players as the series winds down. Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michael Rooker, Scott Eastwood and Charlize Theron are all back in their fast furious roles, while newcomers Larson, Daniela Melchior, Jason Momoa and Alan Ritchson round out the new cast.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

Quick 10 recently hit a snag when director Justin Lin left the project a week after filming “Creative differences“, later replaced by The Incredible Hulkit is Louis Leterrier. The script is by Lin and Dan Mazeau and is the first of a two-part tie-up for the franchise’s main narrative story. Plot and character details are still largely kept under wraps, especially regarding Fast and Furious 10the newcomers. Although Momoa has been confirmed to play the villain, Larson’s character remains an enigma.

Recently, Diesel released a new behind-the-scenes image of himself alongside Larson on set. The two cuddle up to each other in a warm moment that, if it references their characters, hints at a potential familial bond. In the post, Diesel writes: “There are people you will meet in life…. It will change you, change your family… change the world, FOR ALL TIME!,“ which helps to suggest that Larson is more than a random newcomer to the show. Take a look at the post below:

Click here to see the original post

It has been theorized, though not confirmed, that Larson will play the sister of the late Paul Walker’s character, Brian O’Conner, in Fast and Furious 10. No such character has appeared or been alluded to in any of the previous films, but it’s entirely possible that they are. Walker died in a tragic car accident in 2013, and the fast furious franchise has worked to keep his memory alive ever since. Walker’s character wasn’t killed off, rather he survived as an off-camera presence that still exists in the world of The fast and the furious. His brother Cody Walker helped replace him to finish Furious 7 and seems to be on the set of Quick 10 in one of Diesel’s latest articles. However, the extent of his involvement, if any, has yet to be revealed.

If Cody Walker is indeed returning to help portray his late brother, it’s entirely possible that there are deeper connections to this return, such as Larson being a sister rather than just a random character. The image Diesel posted certainly suggests there’s more to it than that, but not all the mysteries have been revealed yet. Whichever way it turns out, Larson has joined the growing ranks of the family-centric franchise of over-the-top vehicles, which is sure to push the envelope in every way imaginable as it races towards the finish. . Fast and Furious 10 zooms into theaters one year from May 19, 2023.

Source: Vin Diesel/Instagram

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Actor Adam Warlock Addresses His MCU Future