Brie Larson wants to appear in a Fast and Furious movie

Brie Larson is a famous American actress, director, singer and screenwriter, winner of the Oscar award and other outstanding awards such as the Golden Globe, SAG and BAFTA. brie She is also known worldwide for playing Carol Danvers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Captain Marvel – 60%. The sequel to this, The Marvels, has a premiere scheduled for February 17, 2023, in which we will see Larson reprise her role as the superheroine, along with other actors such as Samuel L. Jackson, Iman Vellani, Park Seo JunTeyonah Parris, Zawe Ashton and Jude Law.

In a recent interview with Uproxx, brie spoke about his Super Bowl TV ad alongside Eugene Levy, Danai Gurira and Dave Bautista. The conversation progressed and reached a point where they focused on Fast and Furious – 28%, since the aforementioned commercial borrowed some elements from this film. When the topic was brought up, Larson She did not hide her desire to appear in some project of this successful franchise in the future, and when asked if her dream was to be in one of these feature films, her answer was: “One hundred percent. One hundred percent.” The actress added :

Please tell everyone that of course I would like to be in a Fast & Furious movie. I’m obsessed. I love them. I think they are very good. They are so funny. And they have made me appreciate cars. And it is something that should be appreciated. They are incredible. So of course please.

Speaking of the same matter, they came to propose a crossover between The Avengers and Fast and Furious, to which the actress reacted positively, as she expressed that it was a great idea and that she would love to be in a film event like this. Larson said the following:

Wow! That is a millionaire idea. I’m willing to play new characters and whatever. Whatever it takes, I’m open to a crossover. I think you’ve touched something that is a true love of mine, so I would be completely up for it.

Right now, the next movie in the franchise, fast and furious 10, is getting ready to start shooting. Vin Diesel confirmed the information and it is known that the star of Aquaman – 73%, Jason Momoa, will also join the cast. Unfortunately, Dwayne Johnson will not return on this tape, news that was released on social networks, because The rock turned down a public invitation Diesel he had done last year to return to the team.

In November 2021, Diesel posted a message asking Johnsonto return as Luke Hobbs in fast and furious 10. It was through Instagram where Wine made the plea to the interpreter, however, his words were not very well taken by the users or by Dwaynegiven that Diesel used the name of the late actor Paul Walker and his own children as resources to convince him to return to the franchise.

