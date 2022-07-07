Brie Larson wants to join Fast and Furious

The actress who gives life to Captain Marvel dreams of joining the Vin Diesel franchise. See how she reacted to a possible crossover between this saga and the Avengers.

Although he managed to make his own way inside the Marvel Cinematic Universethe truth is Brie Larson It does not get to be loved at all by the followers of the superhero franchise. While some defend her work as Captain Marvel, many others reject his interpretation completely. However, she could be increasingly estranged from the company of Kevin Feige.

On more than one occasion, the reduction that there will be in his participation in these films was mentioned. It is that she began as the great heroine who would save the universe, today she occupies a secondary role in the marvelsthe film that will premiere in February 2023 with figures of the stature of Samuel L. Jackson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Jude Law, Zawe Ashton, and Park Seo Joon completing the cast.

Within the framework of the promotion of the Super Bowl, Larson did not hesitate to refer to another franchise very different from Marvel but with important figures if we talk about box office. In this way, he was encouraged to mention his intentions to join the next film by Fast and furious: “Please tell everyone that I would love to be in a Fast & Furious movie.. I’m obsessed. I love them”.

the actress of Captain Marvel held: “I think they are very good movies. They are so funny. In addition, they have made me learn about cars, and it is something that should be appreciated. They are incredible. So of course it would be part”. Before starting with the speculations of whether or not Marvel Studios will finally be abandoned, Brie referred to a possible crossover between both franchises.

“A cross between Fast and Furious and the Avengers is a millionaire idea. I’m willing to play new characters and whatever. I’ll do whatever it takes, I’m open to a crossover”, he remarked with great conviction. And she concluded before the shooting of the tenth film with Vin Diesel begins: “I think you’ve touched something that is a true love of mine, so I would be fully up for it.”.