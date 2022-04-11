Brie Larson will be in the next ‘Fast and Furious’ movie

Photo credit: Paras Griffin – Getty Images

When we think of Brie Larson, only one thing comes to mind: Captain Marvel.. The actress embodies this character that we like so much and cannot be taken more seriously. It has become a true superhero, we have seen Brie Larson train throughout the year to become, in real life, the authentic Captain Marvel. We are faithful followers of her impossible training, we have even seen brave women who have dared with Captain Marvel’s training and the results have been incredible.

But, without a doubt, the plot twist that follows was not expected. Just a few hours ago Brie has uploaded a selfie with Vin Diesel announcing that she will be in the next installment of the saga Fast and Furious. At the moment she does not give more details, will she be one more of the family? Or will we see her as a villain? Be that as it may, we are looking forward to seeing what role the actress has in this legendary Hollywood saga.

“Excited is not enough to explain how I feel about joining the Fast and Furious family 🤝🚘 Thanks for the warm welcome, @vindiesel. Can’t wait to show you more (when I can 😉)” This is how he communicated it to his followers.

What we do know is that Brie Larson is more than ready to make action movies. The actress can challenge Vin Diesel to a workout doing push-ups with chains and beat him without any problem. She is not the first superheroine we see in the action and speed saga, before giving life to Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot was already pressing the accelerator in Fast and Furious -I have trained as Gal Gadot for Wonder Woman and this has been the result-. We would have loved to see the two giving it their all, but Giselle, the character played by Gal Gadot, does not have a happy ending.

