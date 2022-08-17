Brie Larson will join ‘Fast 10’ and Vin Diesel celebrates

Brie Larson has done it. The actress, who was recently criticized for selling NFT in the metaverse, has made the leap to great film sagas such as Marvel’s, playing the role of the Captain Marvel and dropping that he wanted to continue enjoying roles in other licenses. A few months ago I begged to appear on fast and furiousand now, as you have commented Vin Dieselhis dream has come true: brie larson be in Fast 10.

Fast 10 adds Brie Larson and Vin Diesel celebrates it on Instagram

The family of Fast continues to grow. Weeks ago we knew that Jason Momoa was going to play the new villain, being the future of the Universal Pictures saga and the plans of justin lin, director and responsible for these deliveries of action. While tomorrow is narrated and prepared and the destiny of Dominic Toretto, embodied by Diesel himself, the film saga continues to build its foundations for what is to come. And in these colossal plans, according to Vin Diesel, Larson will be vital.

“Please tell everyone that of course I want to be in a Fast&Furious. I am obsessed, I love them. They are so good and fun. And they have made me appreciate cars“, Larson confirmed a few weeks ago, making it clear that the Oscar winner went with everything in her requests. And in the Instagram photo, as you can see a little above, they both appear laughing and dropping that, indeed, the Larson’s calls have not gone unheeded.

“Yes, yes, yes if you see this angel on my shoulder cracking up, that’s when you remember this is Captain Marvel. There is clearly love and laughter in this image. However, what you don’t see is the character you present in Fast 10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing it will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intelligence, her Oscar, hehe, this deep soul will add something that you may not have expected but longed for. Welcome to the family, Brie,” concluded Diesel, lord and master of the license.

“ This character will be timeless, surprising, beautiful and intelligent

The tenth installment of Fast&Furiousin addition to Diesel, Momoa or Larson, is starring the usual cast of Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson or Sung Kang, with great options for Charlize Theron to return as a villain. Universal hopes to release the new sequel next May 19, 2023.