Brie Larson wraps up Captain Marvel 2, shares set photos: ‘See you in a year, Carol’

Hollywood star Brie Larson has finished filming her movie, captain marvel 2, entitled The Wonders. Larson, who plays superhero Carol Danvers in the franchise, took to social media and shared a photo of the director’s chair. The character was last seen in the end credits of Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.

Larson tweeted the photo with the caption, “See you in a year Carol.”

Captain Marvel 2 will continue the adventures or misadventures of Carol Danvers, whose last full-length live-action appearance was in Avengers: Endgame, when she helped defeat Thanos. This time, she will team up with WandaVision’s Monica Rambeau played by Teyona Parras and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan / Ms Marvel. Ms. Marvel is also set to get her own Disney Plus series sometime this year. Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury will return in the Captain Marvel sequel.

Nia DaCosta, who is directing the film, discussed how the three women will play together. She told Collider, “It’s interesting, and something we thought about and worked on a lot, which was how do we make each of these really big, exciting heroes fit into a two-hour movie? A lot of what we’ve been thinking about is what part of the journey do we need to see for each of them? How do we honor the part of the story they’re in in canon terms, while also within our story making them the same?

Captain Marvel 2 will be released on February 17, 2023.

