Brie Larson’s 4-Step Stretching Routine

Brie Larsonthe eternal Captain Marvel, never ceases to pleasantly surprise us with her indisputable commitment with the life healthy and more specifically with sport. His Instagram is a good reflection of that. Between her impressive heart-stopping abs, her mastery executing Captain Marvel’s explosive squat for firm glutes (not to mention her push-up exercises), or her wrestling training in preparation for the new shoot, there’s hardly any room left to get there. to doubt about the passion that feel training and staying active.

In addition, one of the features that most draws our attention and that makes his unmistakable commitment latent, is the good technique that he has been acquiring as a result of that aforementioned dedication and perseverance. And no, we are not only talking about how his exercise routines have gradually increased in difficulty, but about the entire process that surrounds it.

We are sure that when you train at home or in the gym, most of you put on your slimming tights and favorite sports top, unfold the mat and quickly, before something makes you change your mind, you start doing your corresponding training session. burpees or sit-ups, right? And that, our friends, is a complete mistake! Where are the stretches?

Captain Marvel’s 4 Key Stretches

Those movements that are recommended to do before, after and even during practice and that are very, very, important to perform to warm up and relax the muscles, avoiding any possible pull or injury, always tend to go unnoticed among beginners which, in the long run, could encourage appearance of muscle pain. However, along with her many other routines, Brie Larson shared some of the stretches she had done in her last session.

“When your hamstrings are so tight you don’t want to stretch,” he wrote in the post, showing four simple movements to performbut super efficient from bottom to top that matched his breathing (which favors the transport of oxygen in the blood and, therefore, a better recovery) for an outstanding experience.

Also, the actress had a little more impact on the lower body area where, as she herself wrote, she noticed a greater accumulated tension, thus reducing the chances of suffering greater discomfort.

