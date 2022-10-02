Brie Larson’s deep movie to watch on Star+ of 1 hour 35 minutes

Thanks to her time at Marvel as Captain Marvel, Brie Larsoncatapulted to international fame. The actress brought this character to life and she won the hearts of thousands of people around the world. With a great performance and a splendid role, she dazzled the audience to the point that, today, she is one of the most beloved actresses in the largest studio in Hollywood. And, without a doubt, she continues to grow.

Well, it should be noted that before Marvel and even after, Brie Larson He knew how to reap various successes throughout his career. That is why today, October 1, thousands of fans celebrate his birthday around the world. From those who follow her through the MCU to those who knew her in other types of productions. So much so that, to accompany the actress on the day of her celebration, nothing better than doing it with one of her best films.

+ Brie Larson’s deepest movie:

It should be noted that Brie Larson He has a long and extensive repertoire, but the reality is that there is one of his films that became the deepest. It is neither more nor less than The Spectacular Now. This film, which premiered in 2013, is available at Star + and, with a duration of 1 hour, 35 minutes, it is ideal for the weekend. The story encompasses romance, drama, emotions and it is impossible not to enjoy it.

What is it about? As well, The Spectacular Now It is based on a novel by Tim Tharp. The film follows the story of Sutter Keely, a student who one day meets Aimee Finicky. This shy and misfit teenager changes his life. This is because Aimee is the total opposite of him, she is not like the others, she is unsociable, she has never had a boyfriend and she seems to need help. So, Sutter finds himself in a dilemma when he meets her: focus or ruin her forever and continue living without thinking about the consequences of her.

Undoubtedly, it is a story of love and overcoming in which Brie Larson brings Cassidy to life. In addition, it should be noted that on this occasion the actress shares the screen with personalities such as Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley, Bob Odenkirk and more.