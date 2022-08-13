Brie Larson’s new series on Disney +

Before the premiere of The Marvels, the Oscar-winning actress is ready to launch a new project. Find out what her return to the streaming platform will be like!

For years I Brie Larson build a critically acclaimed career. In fact, in 2015 she won an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and a SAG for Best Actress. But it wasn’t until four years later that she gained recognition from the audience when she starred in Captain Marvelframed in Marvel Cinematic Universe. After becoming one of the most important superheroines in the entertainment industry, the actress is ready to step aside and lead a new project in Disney+.

Although his filmography includes dozens of films of all genres, the truth is that in recent years he has marked a before and after by joining Kevin Feige’s company as Carol Danver. It is that his arrival in the franchise was just before Avengers: Endgame, allowing him to show off in the final battle of the Avengers against Thanos. Thats not all! Because he has also prepared his return with a sequel titled the marvelswhich will also star Iman Vellani after her debut in Ms Marvelseries available on Disney +.

The catalog of the streaming platform is full of productions that have her as the protagonist. However, she is now ready to take a new step and launch a project that has her in the role of creator and that removes her from the spotlight. Is about Growinga documentary series produced by Culture House that will have its premiere next September 8that Disney+ Day.

After announcing the launch date, from the subscription service they announced that this new bet will explore the challenges, triumphs and complexities of adolescence. How? Throughout ten stories about coming of age, people between the ages of 18 and 22 will tell -through narrative and experimentation- the circumstances that led them to be who they are today with whom viewers will surely be able to identify.

“They represent a wide range of lived experiences, giving audiences emotionally powerful narratives that offer an engaging look at adolescence and the various social, family and internal obstacles that young people face on their journey to self-discovery and acceptance”, they explained from Disney +. With half hour episodesBrie Larson’s new creation will follow these heroes through highly personal interviews and cinematic recreations.

