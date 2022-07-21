Brie Larson’s reaction to seeing Lashana Lynch as Captain Marvel

The actress spoke about her former partner’s involvement in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Is she okay with Maria Rambeau being one of the Illuminati in Sam Raimi’s movie?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand with new series and movies. The last big premiere, in addition to Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters, it was Ms Marvel, the fiction available on Disney +. This production featured Kamala Khan, the teenage fan of Captain Marvel who gains superpowers and will soon join Brie Larson in the marvels. But this is not the only actress who assumed a role similar to that of Carol Danver.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a new Captain Marvel appeared to cause a furor among fans. The film directed by Sam Raimi and starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen showed for the first time the Illuminati of Earth-838. In this sense, the great theory that the Professor Xinterpreted by Patrick Stewartwas back in Marvel, as well as certain winks originally presented in the series became a reality What If…? and characters that fans have longed to see.

The one that caused the biggest stir was John Krasinski What Mr Fantastic, a role that has been speculated on for years. When Daniel Craig finally turned down the role of Reed Richards, the actor from office joined the franchise surprisingly to steal the attention of viewers of Doc Strange 2. But he was not the only one! Besides the return of Chiwetel Ejiofor What Baron Mordonalso appeared Hayley Atwell What Captain Carter Y Anson Mount What black-bolt.

What about Captain Marvel? On this occasion, the concept of the multiverse allowed us to show Lashana Lynch as the superheroine who was originally personified by Brie Larson. And it is that, it is worth remembering, in 2019 Captain Marvel was released, presenting the great ally of Nick Fury who shares her days with her friend, Mary Rambeau. In another universe, this woman was powerful enough to become a member of this group of heroes led by Professor X.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues its legacy with the participation of Monica Rambeauhis grown-up daughter who appeared in WandaVision interpreted by Teyona Parris and who will also join the marvels. But… What did Brie Larson think of her former partner becoming Captain Marvel? The truth is that she took it with great joy. This afternoon, Lashana Lynch shared on her verified Instagram profile an image posing in her outfit. Larson was quick to comment: “Yes!!!”. Her support is absolute and fans hope to see her return – at least through flashbacks – in the sequel that will feature performances by Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, and Zawe Ashton and which has its premiere scheduled for 2023.