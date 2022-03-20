Brie Larson’s reaction to the Ms Marvel trailer

Actress Brie Larson has shared her reaction to the trailer for Ms Marvel, the new MCU television series starring Kamala Khan.

As you were able to enjoy yesterday, the Ms Marvel trailer gave viewers a first look at what Kamala Khan will look like in the MCU. The trailer featured a superhero fanatic, in love with Carol Danvers, who transforms into a new superhero full of light and hope. Brie Larson also enjoyed the first official trailer for the Disney+ series and shared her reaction. Of course, she was totally supportive of the studio’s new superhero franchise. in social networks. Behold!

You ARE a superhero, Kamala. https://t.co/7I7m0os5Mg March 16, 2022

«You are a superhero, Kamala“, the actress wrote on Twitter. What do you think of her reaction?

The plot of The Marvels remains a mystery

At this point in the year, Brie Larson and Magnet Vellani have already worked together on the marvels. The two of them will not be alone, since Monica RambeauTeyonah Parris will join both superheroines. Interestingly, Rambeau will greatly despise Carol Danvers. We don’t know what happened when she was growing up, since when she was a child she was very fond of her. but in the series WandaVision it became clear that he harbored a certain grudge against her. It’s also unclear why Ms Marvel adores her. Be that as it may, the plot of the film remains a mystery. We really want to continue knowing details.