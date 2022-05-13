Technology

Brief rally expected before markets fall further: BofA By Reuters

Photo of Zach Zach16 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read

2/2

©Reuters. The New York Stock Exchange, United States, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2/2

LONDON (Reuters) – Markets are likely to see a short-term rebound before resuming the sell-off that has sent Wall Street’s tech index down more than 25% since the start of the year, BofA analysts wrote in a statement. weekly strategy note

“Fear and loathing suggest equities are prone to an imminent bear market rally, but we don’t think the definitive lows have been reached,” argued the team led by chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett.

The current market turmoil, which has seen tech stocks and cryptocurrencies plunge, now rivals the dot-com bust of the late 1990s and early 2000s, as well as the subprime financial crisis. 2008, according to the BofA note.

Tech stocks have seen the biggest outflows so far this year in the week to Wednesday, with $1.1 billion withdrawn from equity funds, BofA noted, citing data from EPFR.

Nervous investors withdrew capital from the bonds for the sixth week in a row, with $11.4 billion outflowing, while $11.6 billion was withdrawn from investment-grade bonds.

By contrast, US government bonds, seen as safe havens, enjoyed their biggest inflows since March 2020, at $11.5bn.

The report also noted that emerging market equity funds experienced the first week of outflows in seven weeks, while in Europe it was the 13th consecutive week of negative capital flows.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus, Editing in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach16 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read

Related Articles

The case of LUNA, TerraUSD and how to crash (without style) in the world of cryptocurrencies

4 mins ago

Crypto Investor Who Lost His Money Scares Luna Founder’s Wife at Home

28 mins ago

Best iPhone Gardening Apps

40 mins ago

This is the groundbreaking price of the Google Pixel 6a in Spain and the rest of the countries

52 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button