Bright bolide spotted in Salento: what the experts say

The sky that lights up in the day, one great light trail first green then red and a distant roar, like an explosion: this is what the many reports received from the Civil Protection of Puglia report in the late afternoon of Wednesday 10 November.

Lasting just twenty seconds, the phenomenon was visible in the skies of Lecce, with the first reports coming from Trepuzzi and San Pietro Vernotico, and throughout the Salento.

The sighting in the skies of Salento

Just after 7pm the skies of Lecce were crossed by a large luminous trail, followed by a roar. Many reports from all over Puglia, but also from some areas of Basilicata and Molise.

There Salento Civil Protection, alerted by the many sighting communications, said in the early hours awaiting official confirmation from the San Lorenzo Astronomical Park, the largest astronomical center in the region.

The many lucky witnesses of the celestial show speak on social networks right away of “fireball”: The luminous trail would therefore be the effect of the passage of a fragment of meteor, or of a shooting star.

The term fireball technically indicates those fragments of interplanetary materials which, in contact with the earth’s atmosphere, become incandescent and then fragment during the fall – without ever reaching our planet.

Meteoroids, in particular the rocky ones, in fact almost always end up disintegrating well before they exceed the earth’s atmosphere, constituting no danger to life on Earth.

Sometimes it happens that fragments manage to reach the earth’s surface, and in that case we speak of “meteorites“. This was what happened for example in Russia in 2013, when some – rather large – fragments of the Chelyabinsk Meteor reached the Russian town causing serious damage, especially due to the shock wave generated by the explosion of the celestial object in contact with the atmosphere.

What is the racing car sighted in Puglia?

Those who reported the sighting of the bolide in Salento claim to have seen a luminous trail go from the hills towards the sea, and then go out.

Just after, a huge roar and a “tremor” lasted a few seconds, perhaps the shock wave generated by the impact of the object with the earth’s atmosphere.

Confirmation from the San Lorenzo Astronomical Park is not long in coming: the communication arrives at 10.05 pm on the Facebook page of the Park.

“We confirm the passage of the fireball (very bright meteor) also sighted from the areas of our structure “he writes Giuseppe De Filippi, manager of the Park.

Regarding the color of the light trail, which many testimonies report to have changed from green to red during the descent towards the sea, experts are quite in agreement on the fact that the coloring indicates the presence of chemical elements such as magnesium and nitrogen in the composition of the celestial object.

The message of the Astronomical Park continues: “the very bright trail apparently green, it is almost certainly attributable to the phenomenon of the southern Taurids, the meteor shower that is taking place in these days “.

It would therefore be the tail remnants of Comet Encke, a Jupiter-type comet believed to be responsible for several meteor showers, including that of the Taurids, visible between the end of October and mid-November.

The meteor showers generated by Encke’s tail, continues De Filippi “have the peculiarity of being, albeit very rarely, very bright”, Exactly as it was for the racing car that lit up the skies of Salento for a few seconds.