Bright Memory: Infinite, review – Nerd4.life

Originally envisioned as part of the launch line-up for the new Microsoft console, the game hasn’t actually landed on Xbox yet, opting for a simpler debut on Steam , where it will be available for free to all users who have purchased the prequel, Bright Memory, which costs just € 8.19. Too good to be true? Let’s find out how things really are in the Bright Memory: Infinite review .

At the time of the announcement for Xbox Series X | S, about a year and a half ago, Bright Memory: Infinite was presented as a fast-paced and spectacular first-person shooter experience, peppered with sophisticated technologies such as ray tracing and a multifaceted combat system, which allowed for alternating lethal slashes and bursts of machine guns. A very interesting project, all the more so since it was developed by a single person, Zeng “FYQD” Xiancheng.

The epicenter of an anomaly linked to the Arctic has been identified in a sort of floating island in the Arctic mysterious energy , Sheila is instructed to travel to the scene and confront the SAI troops before they reach their goal. Waiting for her, however, she not only finds squads of ruthless mercenaries, but also something different: an ancient force that has been awakened and that should not be underestimated.

Just mentioned, the history by Bright Memory: Infinite revolves around Sheila, a fighter with extraordinary abilities, possibly related to cybernetic grafts, who offers her services to the Science Research Organization. It is a group created to counter the aims of a military organization, the SAI, which wants to take possession of an ancient relic which, according to legends, would give its owner the power to resurrect the dead.

Gameplay

Bright Memory: Infinite, a sword fighting sequence

Net of some uncertainty with the quick time event controls exploited in the introductory phase, the gameplay of Bright Memory: Infinite is immediately exciting. Thanks to the repertoire available to Sheila who, as mentioned, can not only take up four different firearms and shoot enemies, but also use a high-tech sword and a module that channels kinetic energy to release it in a way that is as spectacular as it is. devastating.

The result is a mix of mechanics capable of adding a surprising depth to the experience, especially in the most difficult encounters. The password is “variety“: you can eliminate some targets with bursts that give back a feeling to the call of Duty, activate stasis to block an opponent in mid-air as in Bulletstorm and then slice it with the blade before it even touches the ground, or perform one of the maneuvers that can be learned during the campaign.

In fact, by collecting some relics, you can access a gods screen upgrades which allows you to make the tools at your disposal more effective, add extra modules to firearms and unlock disruptive shots, such as a running energy punch or a crash from above. That’s not all: Sheila can use her sword to deflect attacks and break through the enemy’s defense, or quickly dash to the side to avoid blows.

If we add to this plant the four firearms that are obtained during the campaign (the starting assault rifle, the shotgun, the sniper rifle and an automatic pistol with electric bullets), the picture of a combat system really multifaceted, which expresses itself best against common enemies but also knows how to assert itself in boss fights.

Bright Memory: Infinite, one of the boss fights

However, FYQD-Studio also wanted to introduce a series of experimental sections into the game, let’s say, starting with a platforming based on double jumps and grappling hooks that works fairly well, at least until we are asked to perform a wall running which is successful once in a while and thrice not, often making us smash on the ground innocent.

Then there is the driving sequence that was seen at the time of the first trailer, in which you get behind the wheel of a custom-built vehicle equipped with a missile launcher and cover a certain route, even if the sensations in this case are not exciting. Finally a boring phase stealth in which, no one knows why, Sheila decides to hide from enemies instead of facing them openly, proceeding crouched and brandishing a cleaver to silently eliminate them coming up behind them.

Bright Memory: Infinite, the stealth phase in which we must hide from the sight of enemies and finish them with a cleaver

Fortunately, these are brackets that run out quickly and bring us back to the main focus of Bright Memory: Infinite, while the ranks of enemies are enriched with new and threatening units, whose poor artificial intelligence is masked quite soon, and always as a boss. bigger and badder, ready to round off a campaign that has one duration extremely tight: it can be completed in just two hours.

Considering the negligible selling price and the fact that the entire project is the result of the work of a single person, who, moreover, basically carried it out in his spare time during the last three years, it all adds up. In practice, however, the game is nothing more than a sort of pitch, a simple taste in view of something more structured and important, which we hope will materialize in the future.