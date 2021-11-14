Bright Memory: Infinite – The review

THE REVIEW IN BRIEF The combat system is varied, satisfying and spectacular, not limited to classic firearms but also including special powers and a very bad katana

As for the previous game, also in this case the graphics sector alternates excellent things (most of them) with slightly neglected interlude sequences

The little variety of enemies, the linearity of the maps, the slender narrative track and the stealth-racing inserts leave a bit of a bad taste in the mouth

“It certainly cannot be considered a great exclusive, partly because it has been on the PC for months, partly because, with its price of 7.99 euros and extremely low longevity, Bright Memory is in fact a luxury demo and not a traditional game “. So we wrote on the occasion of the review of Bright Memory last year, when this first person shooter from talented Chinese developer Zeng “FYQD” Xiancheng landed on PC and Xbox Series S / X creating a small case, albeit more for the fact of the “lonely man in charge” rather than for the value of the experience itself.

Today Bright Memory gave way to Bright Memory: Infinite, which we can consider the real creature of Xiancheng (in the meantime his development team has expanded) and not just a luxury demo, although even in this case you will hardly go beyond the two hours of play (which is already something considering the 30-40 minutes of the predecessor). However, since Bright Memory: Infinite it is free for those who had already purchased Bright Memory last year and that, otherwise, it costs just over 8 euros, you can’t complain too much about longevity, even if some only sketchy ideas and a plot that will hardly tell you something (bad psychopath and world in danger) make this too new release something “I would like but I can not”.

Sheila against everyone

But let’s start with the good things. Bright Memory: Infinite is first and foremost a very valid first person shooter that manages to mix with great showmanship and a sense of rhythm, firefights, close-range melee duels (very much indebted to Shadow Warrior) and a nice sprinkle of superpowers, which make our intrepid alter ego Sheila a scary war machine. If in fact the four available weapons (all slightly upgradeable) already convey the right feeling of power and effectiveness, it is above all Sheila’s katana that makes the difference, as it can both deflect projectiles and shred enemies, causing far more damage than any other firearm.

If we add to all this the “magic punch” of our heroine, which can be charged for a devastating blow or to attract enemies to itself and then hit and kill them almost instantly, here it is. a combat system that is not only varied and fun but which, in certain situations, is among the most spectacular and varied recently seen in an FPS, especially when you understand how to chain combos and special attacks. Not convincing as much is the very banal and linear level design, which alternates long corridors with more or less large arenas where we usually have to defeat the massive boss on duty.

Graphic show made in China

In short, do not expect alternative routes or great possibilities for variations on the theme, since the enemies you will almost always have to face them head-on, without many possibilities of encirclement. Apart from a special section, which by the way is rather boring, there is no concession to stealth or some alternative approach, even if, as mentioned, the variety of the combat system avoids getting bored in front of the umpteenth wave of enemies a bit stupid and almost all the same (the variations on the theme are very few). Even the short section (always subjective) on board a car knows a bit of filler, while I did not disdain the light platform elements between double jump, running on the walls and the now inevitable grappling hook.

In short, you can see that Xiancheng and his companions have tried to make up for the low longevity and linearity of the levels with as many elements as possible, but the final result is not surprising and knows a little lost opportunity, such as the fact that the skimpy outfits to be unlocked for varying Sheila’s look are the only reason to play a second run, even if in reality in an FPS like this the appearance of the protagonist counts as a two of spades.

Bright Memory: Infinite on the other hand, it does not disappoint on a graphic level, even if the disconnect between the spectacular game sections and the interlude films (woody animations and not exactly excellent facial expressions) makes itself felt. However, since most of the time you will spend it with weapons and katana in hand, get ready for a good show on all sides and even if on my PC I could not activate ray tracing, already like this (4K at 60 fps very stable with medium details) Bright Memory: Infinite it has a remarkable visual impact and it continues to amaze considering the size of the team that developed it.