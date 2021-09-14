Bright: Samurai Soul – Netflix trailer for the spin-off of the movie starring Will Smith

Netflix just released the trailer for Bright: Samurai Soul, the animated spin-off of David Ayer’s feature film starring Will Smith. It is a story that mixes fantasy and reality, and which is set in Japan at the end of the Shogun era and the beginning of the Meiji one.

Below is the trailer for Bright: Samurai Soul.

The animated film stars Simu Liu voicing Izou, while Fred Mancuso voices the ogre called Raiden, and Yuzu Harada plays the elf named Sonya. At the center of the story will be the ronin Izou, who has lost the will to live, and Raiden, an ogre who hates murder and who would like to leave behind his life as a thief. The two will meet the elf Sonya who will change the perspectives of both. Together they will begin a journey towards Tokaido, with the fearsome Inferni organization behind them, which yearns to take possession of the magic wand possessed by Sonya, to revive the Dark Lord. The journey of the three will therefore be studded with adventures and dangerous situations to protect the wand.

Bright: Samurai Soul, a spin-off of the live-action film Bright, will be released on the Netflix streaming platform on October 12.



