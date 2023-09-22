Bright, Taylor Zakhar Perez generated highest media value at LFW – WWD

london , Burberry was the winner of London Fashion Week in terms of drop numbers, according to data from marketing agencies Lefty and LaunchMetrics.

Bright, a Thai actor, singer and model, earned a media value of $2.1 million with just three posts on Instagram, followed by Mia Khalifa, who was present at Skepta’s men’s show and earned $737,419 with two posts, and Maisie Williams, was a participant. Mains, Stephen Cook, Chopova Lowena and Simone Roach, who earned $685,488 from four posts.

Taylor Zakhar Perez and Son Heung-min were other notable names in Lefty’s report, with the former having an EMV of $656,529 and the latter $532,745.

Skepta Noor-u-Nisa Khan for WWD

In the 48 hours since data was collected by LaunchMetrics, London Fashion Week overall generated $66.5 million in media influence value, with $44.8 million coming in on social channels and $21.7 million online.

The top celebrity post was Ed Westwick – his MIV earned £583,000.

Model Ashley Graham, who starred in a number of shows including Harris Reed and Matty Bowen, came out on top in the impressive category with $706,000.

Rachel Weisz Noor-u-Nisa Khan for WWD

Burberry also won the top spot with LaunchMetrics data. Its top branded placement was a livestream of the show on YouTube, which earned an MIV of $246,000. Other brands in the top rankings include Richard Quinn, Erdem, 16Arlington and Simone Rocha.

Daniel Lee’s sophomore show brought stars from Will Sharp, Jun Ji-hyun, Burna Boy and Rachel Weisz to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham to Highbury Fields.