Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United – Match Report – May 7, 2022

(EFE) — Brighton blushed at the Amex Stadium with a 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United, who mathematically said goodbye to any chance of playing in the next edition of the UEFA Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo this time could not be the savior of United, who had no answers against the Seagulls Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

The final stretch of the course is a nightmare for Ralf Rangnick’s team, who are going to be left without fulfilling any of the expectations that had been generated. He’s not even going to be able to break into the top four of the Premier League. If he had few options, when he leaves Brighton they are nil.

The red team did not have a soul, which ended up unhinged in the appointment against Graham Potter’s team, who is still making calculations in case he arrives in Europe on time.

Manchester United was disarmed from the start. His attempt to encircle Robert Sánchez’s goal was messy. Brighton took advantage of it to find spaces and start scoring.

He opened the scoring after a quarter of an hour, in a great goal, the first in the Premier, by the Ecuadorian Mosíes Caicedo, who came to the rejection of a shot by Pascal Gross to execute a low shot, from outside the area, that beat David de Gea.

The second reached the edge of the break and ended up sinking Rangnick’s box. It was signed by Marc Cucurella after receiving a ball from Leandro Trossard. The sentence was at match time with another pass from Trossard that Pascal Gross picked up to take the ball into the net.

Two minutes later came the fourth, signed by Trossard himself, a nightmare for the visitors.

The Brighton eased off the accelerator. Manchester United was not able to make up the score. Much less to question the superiority of his rival at any time.

The Europa League or the Conference League is United’s remaining aspiration to be in a continental competition next year. A goal that Brighton still yearns for, on a roll, with few real options but mathematical ones.