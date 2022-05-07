Brighton prescribes a humiliating beating for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United and leaves him without playing the next Champions League

2022-05-07

disappointing campaign Man Utd. The team of Cristiano Ronaldo suffered this Saturday a hard rout by 4-0 against Brighton and thus begins to close a terrible season, when he still has one game left in the Premier League and no longer has a chance of qualifying for the 2022/23 Champions League. This is how the table of positions of the English league 2021-22 goes Moses Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Pascal Grob Y Leander Trossard they scored for the local team, which had among its ranks the Argentine Alexis MacAllister Y who is ninth in the standings. It is the fourth time in its history that Brighton beats the Unitedthe first by so much difference, and the last six matches had always ended with celebrations by the ‘Red Devils’, who will now need a miracle to play the Europe League.

Despite having Cristiano Ronaldo on court, the red box had a poor performance from start to finish and was completely dominated by their opponent, who could have even achieved a greater difference, had it not been for the lack of precision of their definers. The hard decision that United would have already made with Cristiano Such was the difference between one and the other on the field of play, that when there were 15 minutes left to go, ralf ragnick he took an offensive footballer like Juan kill to give minutes to the central harry maguirein a sign that at that point it was preferable to prevent the win from being bigger. The United is sixth in the Premier with 58 points, three behind Tottenham. But the Spurs have three games ahead of them and those from Manchester only have to visit the Crystal Palace. Therefore, to play the Europa League they must win that commitment and hope that those led by Anthony Conte do not add even one point, something that seems very complex. Otherwise you will play the Conference Leaguealthough West Hamwho has 52 units, still has a chance to take that spot from him.