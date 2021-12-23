‘Brigitte Macron born a man’: the French first lady files a complaint against those who spread false rumors

Brigitte Macron against false theories about her sex change

Macron and Brigitte, from high school to the Elysée. PHOTO

According to these rumors, Brigitte Macron was a man at birth and before the sex change she would have been called Jean-Michel Trogneux (Trogneux is her maiden name). This theory circulates mainly in circles related to the ultra-right and conspiracy groups. In recent times, the rumors about the première dame of France have also become more insistent on social networks, so much so that the hashtag #JeanMichelTrogneux has entered among those most cited in the country. Brigitte Macron’s lawyer, Jean Ennochi, explained that legal proceedings against several people were started after a video was posted on social media on December 10 that rekindled rumors. The lawyer did not disclose the names of the people reported, nor did he specify whether the complaint was filed with a civil or criminal court.