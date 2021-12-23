‘Brigitte Macron was a man’, Première Dame files a complaint – World

(ANSA) – PARIS, DEC 22 – A fake news with the probable intent of destabilizing President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte less than five months before the presidential elections of 2022, according to which Première Dame of France is actually a transgender, born man and whose birth name would be Jean-Michel Trogneux, hence the hashtag #JeanMichelTrogneux which has been running on Twitter and other social networks since 7 November. An online campaign against which Ms. Macron has now decided to file a complaint.

But that’s not all: according to the authors of the campaign on the web, the First Lady of Paris is not even the mother of her children. Hoaxes that according to France Info were spread by conspiratorial anti-Macron circles and close to the far right. According to Libération. over 57,000 messages have been disseminated on social networks with the hashtag #JeanMichelTrogneux. Fake news was shared, in particular, “by profiles hostile to Emmanuel Macron, from circles close to the extreme right, anti-vat or covid-skeptical”, specifies the newspaper.

It is not the first time that the Première Dame has been the subject of attacks related to her age or her physique. Moreover, during the presidential campaign that led him to the Elysée in 2017, Macron himself was the subject of rumors about an alleged homosexual relationship with the then president of Radio France, Mathieu Gallet. Rumors that Macron himself neutralized with a lightning joke during an electoral meeting in Paris, in February 2017, a few months after his triumph at the Elysée: “It wasn’t me, it was my hologram”. (HANDLE).