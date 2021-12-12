Brignone in triumph, is ‘+1’ on Compagnoni

The Aosta Valley beats Curtoni by 11 cents: on the podium Shiffrin, then there are Robinson (best in super-g), Siebenhofer, Goggia, Flury, Bassino and Marsaglia for an Italian triumph, while Gut-Behrami falls in the most critical step. Fede definitively detaches Deborah at the top of the ranking of the most successful Italians in the World Cup.

A blue triumph, in a slightly crazy super-g, shortened due to wind and under one minute of duration, with very high speeds and “tough” passages. It took courage today in Sankt Moritz and Federica Brignone added her extraordinary technique to go and conquer the super-g bis in the Engadine and write the history of blue skiing.

The Valle d’Aosta signs a masterpiece precisely on the most complicated passage that had betrayed Lara Gut-Behrami shortly before, out before the Rominger but fortunately, after having broken through the two safety nets, then went down to the finish line on her skis. Fede, with the pearl number 17 in the World Cup, becomes the plurivittoriosa blue in the maximum solo circuit, trailing Deborah Compagnoni by a length.

The fifth hurray in super-g was born in the heart of Corviglia, but how good Elena Curtoni who in the final stretch recovers 25 cents to her teammate, arriving just 11 from the success for the fourth Italian brace in Sankt Moritz, two years after that Goggia -Brignone (divided by a cent) in 2019. The sensational figure, however, are the 5 blue in the first 9 positions, given that behind Mikaela Shiffrin, third again as yesterday and 43 cents away from Brignone (the American is very good, without references with bib n ° 2), of a fantastic Alice Robinson, fourth at + 0 “52 and obviously with the best result in this discipline, and Ramona Siebenhofer, 5 ^ at + 0” 74, concluding in the series Sofia Goggia, 6 ^ a + 0 “75 and this time down from the podium, Marta Bassino (8 ^ a + 0” 83, one hundredth precedes Jasmine Flury) and Francesca Marsaglia, ninth ahead of Michelle Gisin, who can be definitely satisfied today .

And then again Italy in the standings with Nicol Delago 15th (at 1 ”37), Karoline Pichler great 19th (new best result in the discipline), while Nadia Delago finished 27th and Roberta Melesi left the scene.

With the World Cup set to restart next weekend with two more speed races in Val d’Isère, Sofia Goggia is now solo red with the exit of Gut-Behrami, while Mikaela Shiffrin leads the general with 90 points margin on the Bergamo area.

SUPER-G FEMALE – SANKT MORITZ

1st Federica Brignone in 57 ”81

2nd Elena Curtoni + 0 “11

3rd Mikaela Shiffrin + 0 ”43

4th Alice Robinson + 0 “52

5th Ramona Siebenhofer + 0 ”74

6th Sofia Goggia + 0 ”75

7th Jasmine Flury + 0 “82

8th Marta Bassino + 0 “83

9th Francesca Marsaglia + 0 ”84

10th Michelle Gisin + 0 “98

15th Nicol Delago + 1 ”37

19th Karoline Pichler + 1 ”66

27th Nadia Delago + 2 “07

DNF Roberta Melesi