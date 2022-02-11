Brignone off the podium in the super-G at the Beijing Olympics. Gold at Gut-Behrami in front of Puchner- Corriere.it

from Daniele Disappear, sent to Yanqing

The second medal after the one won in the giant, was favored on the eve of the Aosta Valley. Also bad Elena Curtoni, to close the podium Gisin

You expect Federica Brignone, but she arrives Lara Gut-Behrami. The Ticino arrow takes his first gold at the Games in his career, in the super-G of Yanqing after two Olympic bronzes (in Sochi 2014 and here in Beijing in the giant). Bright sky on the tops of the Chinese mountains, but not for Italy, it was a defeat.

There was a difference to make, Lara, reigning world champion of the discipline, stroked the curves in the central part building an insurmountable margin. Italian mother, she married the footballer Valon Behrami, who also played in Serie A with Lazio, Naples, Fiorentina and Genoa, and now he is the reserve for Brescia in Serie B. He celebrates and is moved together with his father, in front of the Austrian Miriam Puchner and compatriot Michelle Gisin, not a pure sprinter but a combined specialist (silver in St. Moritz 2017, bronze in Cortina, and silver in Pyeongchang). the girlfriend of the blue giant, Luca De Aliprandini. The Swiss team confirms that they are almost infallible on important occasions.

Federica Brignone did not make it to the Olympic podium for the second time, finishing four tenths from the medal zone. After the silver in the giant she was the big favorite in the super-G, she presented herself as the leader of the specialty in the World Cup, she has won three races this season. But not gone, Fede n found the confidence to push, but the characteristics of the track did not reward her style, she had already understood herself at the first intermediate, then she accumulated an unbridgeable delay compared to Lara Gut-Behrami closing at seventh place. I don’t know what I should have done differently – explains Brignone -, I didn’t let the pressure take me, I didn’t slow down in any corner, I got the lines right too but it wasn’t enough.

Federica ran with her head free after the podium in the giant, perhaps already satisfied, immediately after the award ceremony she talked about the goal achieved, but even the characteristics of the super-G did not suit her skiing. It was my best, in these conditions I’m not the best. an elementary track, there was no difficulty, I thought it was going faster. When I saw the first ones leave I tried to attack but I didn’t make it. A trivial track, perhaps we could start from the start of the males. I’m not looking for excuses, I’m not the best with such tracks. I am also satisfied with my performance, I have not done it on myself.

Failed Italy’s attack with the first striker, the second also disappears. Elena Curtoni (behind Brignone in the super-G Cup standings) finishes tenth with a delay of 83 cents.

Marta Bassino (17th) could not be asked to save the budget, the super-G not in the ropes of the Piedmontese, on this track then even less so. The company of Ester Ledecka, the biathlete from the Czech Republic, failed to defend the gold she won in Korea for four years. She will be comforted by having brought home that of the parallel snowboard.

