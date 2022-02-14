Brignone shock: “Milan-Cortina? I don’t think I’ll be there”. Then he reverses – Olympics

Rome, February 14, 2022 – Federica Brignone there will not be in the downhill tomorrow, out of the quartet of blue called after a bad performance in the last test today. But the 31 years old born in Milan and living in Valle d’Aosta – the most successful Italian skier in the World Cup and with already 2 Olympic medals behind her – she ended up in the spotlight today for her statements on Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics. Brignone, immediately after the downhill test, criticized a particular aspect of the next Games, arguing that “everything will be scattered” and “there will be no Olympic spirit”. The blue also feared her absence but then adjusted the shot saying that “I have not yet thought about my possible presence in 4 years”, especially in what capacity. Whether athlete, ambassador or simple fan. But she, she clarified, “I will not lose Milan-Cortina 2026 for any reason in the world”.

Case Valieva, the IOC warns: “It will not be rewarded”

Olympics, women’s downhill: TV schedule and favorites. The latest on Sofia Goggia

The downhill test

“She’s gone very bad – Federica Brignone explained after closing the test at 2′.70 from the fastest -, even today I didn’t find the feeling in the third corner, I immediately crashed. And then I go haywire mentally, I’m not supported, I don’t want to do speed. I’m not closed I can’t get the feeling that I had downhill this year on this track and I can’t find it. I can’t make any difference. I ski well at the bottom, but there are four corners and I don’t record. “

2022 Winter Olympics: the results of February 14th

Milan-Cortina 2026

Speaking instead of the upcoming Winter Games at home, Federica Brignone said many things, including “I don’t think I’ll be there” and his own point of view on the fact that “in Milan-Cortina the Olympic spirit will be missing“.

“They will live in a place where the winter sports are at home – explained the blue champion – the Alps are fantastic, we will finally have the Olympic Games back in Europe. I liked coming to new countries, but there are slopes used to host alpine skiing competitions “.

“The only one bad thing of the Milan-Cortina Olympics is that it will all be scattered. There will be no Olympic village, there will be no Olympic spirit – added Brignone – In Pyeongchang it was all within half an hour. Already here in China it is more complex, in Milan-Cortina there will not even be males in alpine skiing. We will be each in a different place. It is right to exploit the structures, just not to consume, just not to build anything new, from the ecological point of view it will be much better, from the point of view of the Olympic spirit it will not be nice. Here we are all together, despite the covid we are all among athletes, you see each other among other sports you sit with different people every day. This will not exist in Milan-Cortina. It will be a regret. ”

“It will be like doing a World Cup or a World Cup race, without male participation – he stressed -. Males in Cortina? I don’t think, it would be too easy for them. Paris kills himself on that track. He will certainly go as far as Milan- Curtain, I don’t think so. I like the Olympic spirit, like that I pass the desire“.

Winter Olympics: the program of February 14 with TV and Italian schedules

The note: “I have not yet thought about what I will do in 4 years”

Federica Brignone after a few hours corrects the shot. After her exit at the end of the downhill test on her presence at the next Olympics in Milan-Cortina, the 31-year-old Italian released a note: “After having taken part in all the races and tests in the Olympic program so far held with consistency high-level performance, I want to continue to stay focused on the next appointments that await me this week. The Olympics of Milan-Cortina 2026 is a goal to which any Italian skier cares, in the cradle of winter sports that are the Italian mountains. At this point in my career, however, I prefer focus on the season in progress where I have won one so far silver medal Olympic in giant and occupy the third position in the overall standings of the World Cup. But most of all I didn’t think to my eventual presence in four years as an athlete, ambassador or fan in an Olympics that will pay close attention to environmental sustainability, an aspect that touches me closely. What is certain is that I will not miss Milan-Cortina 2026 for no reason in the world “.

Winter Olympics medal table: Italy dry, slips to eleventh place

Winter Olympics, the results February 13: De Aliprandini falls