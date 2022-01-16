Brignone, that’s 4 cents of glory! Fede returns to victory in super-g and is great Italy at Altenmarkt-Zauchensee

The Aosta Valley burns Suter and Raedler (first career podium), with Bassino fourth and Curtoni eighth. Top 20 zone for Vlhova and Goggia, who earn only a few points over Shiffrin on the day he disappoints Gut-Behrami.

It’s Super … Italy!

The fourth victory in five seasonal specialty races becomes reality on Sunday at Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, with Federica Brignone fully respecting the prediction that she was the main favorite, together with Lara Gut-Behrami, in the super-g that closed the week -end Salzburg.

Where she won in 2020 in combined, mortgaging her success in the super-g heat, the Aosta Valley roar again, just under a month after the triumph of Sankt Moritz, and writes 18 in the box of triumphs in the World Cup (there are 6 in the discipline) even touching the red bib which remains, for a handful of points, on the shoulders of a suffering Sofia Goggia.

4 cents are enough for Fede to beat Corinne Suter, very fast in the final stretch, that of smoothness, with a fantastic Ariane Raedler (starting with 2 and without references) third at 17 cents and the first podium in the maximum circuit, she who was already fifth at Sankt Moritz and grows race after race.

And Italy is also great off the podium, with Marta Bassino signing the best of the season in super-g (without having competed in tests and descents!), Fourth at + 0 “43 and ahead of Tessa Worley and Laura Gauche (best result in career), fifth ex aequo for a France that smiles making the most of the track of the transalpine technician, Marco Viale, and teammate Elena Curtoni, eighth with 59 hundredths of a gap, 1 less than Ester Ledecka and 6 worse than Alice Robinson, who enters with the number 31 (but the New Zealander was highly anticipated, also for the recent results in the European Cup) and is great seventh.

The disappointment of the day is Lara Gut-Behrami, only tenth at + 0 “64, and in a super-g with very short gaps (20 athletes in a second!), It is clear that Petra Vlhova’s 18th place (+ 0” 90), who makes a serious mistake in the final, wasting an important chance after having done very well in the most technical section, and the 19th of Sofia Goggia (+ 0 “92), certainly not at its best after yesterday’s great downhill blow, they weigh negatively in the fight for the general classification, with Mikaela Shiffrin who remains in the lead without competing and with almost 300 points over the Bergamo rider, who has collected very little in the two Austrian races.

There are only 3 points for Francesca Marsaglia, far from in top physical condition (back problems) and with the Olympic pass in super-g far away, while Nadia Delago has touched the top 30 like Karoline Pichler, and a fatal mistake is cost a good placement to Roberta Melesi. Out in the central Nicol Delago carousel, now we go to Cortina for the first Italian races of the women’s circuit (followed by the giant of Kronplatz), with three blue at the top of the specialty rankings.

Goggia with 5 points of margin on Brignone (next Sunday there will be the sixth super-g of the season), then Curtoni …

SUPER-G FEMALE – ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE

1st Federica Brignone in 1’10 “84

2nd Corinne Suter + 0 “04

3rd Ariane Raedler + 0 “17

4th Marta Bassino + 0 “43

5th Laura Gauche + 0 ”51

5th Tessa Worley + 0 ”51

7th Alice Robinson + 0 “53

8th Elena Curtoni + 0 ”59

9th Ester Ledecka + 0 ”60

10th Lara Gut-Behrami + 0 ”64

19th Sofia Goggia + 0 “92

28th Francesca Marsaglia + 1 ”76

31st Nadia Delago + 1 ”82

34th Karoline Pichler + 1 “89

40th Roberta Melesi + 2 ”37

DNF Nicol Delago