Brignone: “The Olympic spirit is lacking in Milan-Cortina”. Then comes the clarification …

The blue, fresh from silver to giant, expressed some doubts about the Italian Olympics: “We will all be scattered. Better for ecology, but so the desire passes”. After she corrected her shot: “For no reason in the world will I miss the Italian Games”

After commenting on her tests on the women’s downhill course in view of the combined, Federica Brignone talks about the atmosphere at the Olympic Village and what she thinks could happen in Milan-Cortina 2026: “The beautiful thing (of the next Olympics, ed) is that you will live in a place where alpine skiing is the mother. The Alps are fantastic, we will finally have the Olympic Games back in Europe. I liked coming to new countries (Russia in 2014, South Korea in 2018, China in 2022, ed), but our slopes are used to hosting alpine skiing competitions and fans come to see them. The only bad thing about the Milan-Cortina Games is that it will all be scattered, there will be no Village, there will be no other disciplines, there will be no Olympic spirit (in reality in Cortina, in addition to the women’s alpine skiing competitions, there will be there are also curling and bobsleigh, luge and skeleton ones, ed). Here I went to see the sled, in PyeongChang I enjoyed going to the biathlon, everything was reachable within half an hour. Here it is already more complex, but in Milan-Cortina there will not even be males (the men’s ski races are scheduled in Bormio, ed).

“I don’t think I’ll be there” – “We would all be in a different place. It is right to exploit the structures, not to consume, not to build anything new: from an ecological point of view it will be much better. From the level of the Olympic atmosphere I do not know how it will be but for me it will not be Good. Here we are all together. All closed for Covid, ok, but in any case among athletes we see each other, we see how others work in the gym, we sit with different people every day. This will not exist in Milan-Cortina and it will be a disappointment. It will be like having a World Cup race, or a bit like a World Cup but without male participation. A five-circle Cup race. “Maybe until 2026 it can be changed, the men’s races can be moved to Cortina. “I don’t think it would be too easy for them to compete in Cortina.” Paris would not be happy … “No. He will certainly go as far as Milan-Cortina, I don’t think so. I like the Olympic spirit , so the desire passes “.

The clarification – The Italian champion subsequently wanted to clarify: “After having taken part in all the competitions and tests in the Olympic program held up to now with a consistency in performance at a high level, I want to continue to stay focused on the next appointments that await me. this week. The Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics is a goal that any Italian skier cares about, in the cradle of winter sports that are the Italian mountains. At this moment in my career, however, I prefer to focus on the current season where I have won a Olympic silver medal in giant and I occupy the third position in the general classification of the World Cup. But above all I have not thought of my possible presence in four years as an athlete, ambassador or fan in an Olympics that will pay close attention to the environmental sustainability, an aspect that touches me closely. What is certain is that I will not lose Milan-Cortina 2026 for any reason to the world “.

