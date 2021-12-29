Brignone the only blue to save himself in the blue slalom: ‘Second very tight, I will attack’

An Italian women’s slalom again in difficulty, even in the first heat of the fourth specialty race which, already in the first three rounds, had seen only Martina Peterlini and Federica Brignone take home the qualification.

Without the thirty, who finished the season with the right knee injury suffered in the European Cup, the void seemed even more evident in the first half of the Lienz race, with only Brignone to save herself among the six girls of Devid Salvadori at the start. . Great heat that of the Aosta Valley, 12th at 99 cents from Vlhova and with the possibility of improving his best in the World Cup in the discipline and also attacking the top ten (but not far from the top five), while Della Mea was excluded for a few cents, Tschurtschenthaler was discreet as well as Gulli, in reality excellent up to the errors on the final wall, with Rossetti and Mathiou who still have to work very hard.

“Here in Lienz we found two days with very beautiful conditions and the same for all, whoever manages to make a little difference in the second (starting at 13.00) will make a big leap – explains Fede after his 1st heat through the FISI press office – I skied free, after having done only one slalom training session since the Killington race, but there is still a heat where anything can happen. We will need to attack, without hesitation “.