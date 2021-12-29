Sports

Brignone the only blue to save himself in the blue slalom: ‘Second very tight, I will attack’

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

An Italian women’s slalom again in difficulty, even in the first heat of the fourth specialty race which, already in the first three rounds, had seen only Martina Peterlini and Federica Brignone take home the qualification.

Without the thirty, who finished the season with the right knee injury suffered in the European Cup, the void seemed even more evident in the first half of the Lienz race, with only Brignone to save herself among the six girls of Devid Salvadori at the start. . Great heat that of the Aosta Valley, 12th at 99 cents from Vlhova and with the possibility of improving his best in the World Cup in the discipline and also attacking the top ten (but not far from the top five), while Della Mea was excluded for a few cents, Tschurtschenthaler was discreet as well as Gulli, in reality excellent up to the errors on the final wall, with Rossetti and Mathiou who still have to work very hard.

Here in Lienz we found two days with very beautiful conditions and the same for all, whoever manages to make a little difference in the second (starting at 13.00) will make a big leap – explains Fede after his 1st heat through the FISI press office – I skied free, after having done only one slalom training session since the Killington race, but there is still a heat where anything can happen. We will need to attack, without hesitation “.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Champions: Barcelona equal, Zenit reaches Malmö in the 92nd minute | News

November 23, 2021

Osimhen, protective mask maker: “It will be ready in two days and will be subject to the clearance of specialists: this is the expected procedure”

3 weeks ago

Milan is looking for the shot in the derby: it is a great opportunity, Pioli will try to win without making calculations

November 7, 2021

what can we expect from Napoli?

November 22, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button