Brilliance – Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski … all in Jacquie Aiche jewelry

Her ethereal and bohemian jewelry with the good vibes of California are recognizable among a thousand. “A woman’s natural beauty can radiate more with the right jewelry. It is my mission. Create so that each woman feels unique “says Jacquie Aiche, for the brand in her name.

Combining American and Egyptian influences, where she has her origins, Jacquie Aiche stands out with unique turquoises, native american amulets, hammered gold and bold designs. Its necklaces are never too accumulated, its chains surround the waist, the top of the foot and bind fingers and wrists. Of Rihanna’s round belly, under the shirts of Emily Ratajkowski or Alessandra Ambrosio, on Jennifer Aniston’s evening dress…the list of celebrities and women (her “goddesses” as she calls them) loyal to Jacquie Aiche continues to grow. The designer confides in Gala about her relationship to jewellery, her creativity and her fantasy.

Gala: What is your first jewelry memory?

Jacquie Aiche: I have very specific memories of my grandmother’s jewelry collection. I admired them, little girl. Every piece she wore made her magical, powerful. This feeling that she gave me, I will never forget it…

© Jacquie Aiche

Gala: Do you wear jewelry every day?

Jacquie Aiche: If I didn’t wear one, I would feel naked… Life is not the same without my jewelry.

Gala: Do you believe in the power of stones?

Jacquie Aiche: I have always believed in it… Crystal healing has been practiced for centuries. Of course, each stone is alluring with its unique beauty, but its true magic lies in the energy it carries. By working with the vibration of the chakras, the gemstones harness the elements of the Earth to connect you with the energy of the Universe. Playing with these sacred minerals every day is a gift.

Gala: How would you describe your jewelry and your DNA?

Jacquie Aiche: Sensual, free-spirited, one-of-a-kind. This is an embodiment of Californian energy – a refined bohemian atmosphere, light and easy.

© Jacquie Aiche

© Jacquie Aiche

Gala: What about women who wear Jacquie Aiche?

Jacquie Aiche: my tribe is full of feminine, sexy, uninhibited, barefoot women (laughs.). Rebels, troublemakers and free spirits dancing in the moonlight.

Gala: Many celebrities are loyal to you. Does it affect you?

Jacquie Aiche: I have so much love and adoration for my muses. Each of them brings their own unique light to the jewelry, it’s beautiful to see. Designing body jewelry for Rihanna during her maternity was a very special moment for me. She has an inherently divine nature and confident that constantly inspires me.

© RINDOFF-BORDE / BESTIMAGE

Gala: You have always created belly chains. What do they inspire you?

Jacquie Aiche: Wrap yourself in body jewelry (belly, feet, hands) enhances the natural glow of every goddess that lives within us. Belly chains are delicate, sensual and have been a JA Tribe staple in my collections since the beginning. I love seeing more and more women getting hold of it.

Gala: How do you wear your jewelry on a daily basis?

Jacquie Aiche: Like a second skin.

Gala: Does French jewelery also inspire you?

Jacquie Aiche: Sure… There is so much creative freedom in the French style. I love the way French women embrace color, they’ve never been afraid to layer it up and have always had a sharper eye for finding unique pieces. The spirit of French jewelery is rebellious, refined and unpredictable – just like me!

Photo credits: Jacquie Aiche