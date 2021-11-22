Brilliant Lights, trailer for the opening of pre-registrations – Nerd4.life

Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights it shows itself with a new one trailer, published by Square Enix to coincide with the opening of pre-registrations on the App Store and Google Play, limited to Japan for the moment.

Announced for iOS and Android in July, Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights is presented as an accessible and fun single player RPG. free of gacha elements and characterized by the presence of the famous system Brave & Default.

The Japanese publisher has also published some Images unreleased releases of the game, which you can see below, without however announcing a date yet exit specifies nor any distribution plans in the West.

“Go on an adventure together with four new Warriors of the Light”, reads the official synopsis. “Five thousand years have passed since the death of the great alchemist who led to the creation of the Crystal, creator of all things.”

“The light of the Crystal however does not illuminate the realm uniformly, so it has been divided into two vast areas called Blood Sands, which over the years have been ravaged by wars and violence.”

“However, there is one place where you can find plenty of greenery and water, the city of Brass, and that’s where the story of Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights begins.”