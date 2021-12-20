“Brilliant move by Spalletti, he surprised Pioli with a change at the last second!”

Latest football Naples – At “1 Football Club”, broadcast on 1 Station Radio, the market expert journalist intervened, Paolo Bargiggia:

“Spalletti has recovered Napoli. He is back on the bench and two defeats without him. Yesterday, a brilliant move, Pioli expected Mertens and he put in Petagna. The spirit was: Milan comes to play on us and press, us we put them in difficulty with the long balls on Petagna. Napoli have recovered some points in the standings and are back in the running for the Scudetto. Another championship will start from January. Milan is in a mini crisis, we had seen the week last with the equal to 92 ‘against Udinese, yesterday Ibra neutralized. Milan have problems in attack. They will have to intervene on the market, especially in defense. inside the area but now he is suffering. This seems to become a characteristic of Pioli’s teams. Inter are amazed everyone by the numbers and almost on the sly are winter champions. Inzaghi has made Conte forget. He is benefiting from the work of Conte? In the m entality probably yes, but as quality and individuality no. At the moment Inter are the most serious candidates for the Scudetto, the others have many more problems. Juventus have settled in defense, the problem is that there is still no attacking game. On Saturday they won two teams that are anti-football as a construction, such as Roma and Juve. Fortunately, Napoli won, where Spalletti plays football. “