Brilliant or Insane? a developer pays anyone who plays their game in Bitcoin

It’s everyone’s dream: to get paid to play. In fact, it is usually the players who have to shell out their money to be able to acquire, in this or the other game, characters, skins, gems or virtual money for the purchase of items or to progress through the levels of the game.

But today the trend could be reversed. Indeed it will certainly happen. In fact, a game designer from Colorado has decided to make these people’s dreams come true by paying users in cryptocurrency for every hour they spend playing.

The game designer in question is called David Hernandez, and he is a video game developer of Loveland. The video game created by Hernandez is called Sword of the Magi and is available in both PC and mobile versions.

Cryptocurrencies to play videogames? Now you can

Gamers are usually used to spending money to get a console, or buy the latest video game on the market, or just embellish their character with a new one. skin. But Hernandez has decided to reverse this trend by paying users for every hour of play spent on Sword of the Magi.

“I never thought you could get paid to play video games“, Said Hernandez, creator of Sword of the Magi, which has a very basic design that the developer describes as”a mix between Legend of Zelda and Final Fantasy“.

“Just like any other game, the player will have to progress through the story, earn experience points and rewards“, Continued Hernandez in his explanation. “This will allow him to earn the currency“. Hernandez plans to pay players a thousand tokens for every hour played, using a cryptocurrency.

The difference between this video game and other apps that allow you to win money, according to Hernandez, is that Sword of the Magi it does not require upfront investments. In fact, the developer earns from his game every time players decide to invest the cryptocurrencies earned on their character instead of cashing out.

The launch of Sword of the Magi it is scheduled for the first half of December, precisely next 11 December. “I already have more than 200 people registered“, Said Hernandez, who was able to finance the launch of his video game thanks to a crowdfunding campaign and the sale of digital works of art. He also hopes to qualify for a Swiss grant that provides a well fund 250 thousand dollars.