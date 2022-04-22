Bring Uber to Juarez your membership

A new modality of Uber arrived in Ciudad Juárez, with a membership type that offers promotions and discounts to users who subscribe.

This is Uber One, where for 70 pesos a month those who have the app can enjoy plus benefits in both mobility services and home delivery of food, groceries and articles.

Daniel Colunga, general director of Uber Eats for Mexico, said that in addition to this border, the launch was made in 69 other cities.

“We are proud to announce the launch of Uber One in the country, since for us it is a key product in our vision of becoming the favorite platform for people’s daily lives. In this way, we reaffirm our commitment to continue innovating for Mexicans to simplify their lives at the click of a button, all on the same platform through reliable and accessible services”, he highlighted.

He explained that Mexico is the first market in Latin America to launch Uber One, “a modality that was designed to help its members navigate the challenges of everyday life, allowing them to go anywhere or get anything they want with a higher cost-benefit , regardless of whether it is a trip to go to work, order dinner to share a moment with friends from the more than 2 million dishes available from more than 40 thousand restaurants affiliated with the platform in more than 70 cities in Mexico, or fill the refrigerator with the groceries for the week available through hundreds of establishments registered in the app”.

Benefits

Uber One monthly benefits include unlimited free delivery on Uber Eats and Cornershop by Uber on orders over 159 pesos in restaurants and 500 pesos in supermarket orders.

Orders without service fee in food delivery, groceries, convenience items, alcohol and more through Uber Eats, greater than $159 MXN.

Additionally, members will be able to earn 50 pesos in Uber Cash in the event that their Uber Eats order exceeds the maximum arrival estimate time, which is displayed after placing an order.

A 5 percent discount is also offered on all trips through the Uber app.

On the other hand, access to trips with the best qualified drivers is provided, as well as other benefits such as offers and available promotions.

Likewise, priority support is offered to enjoy the best user experience.

“Through Uber One, we want our users to experience firsthand how Uber can make their day-to-day easier, while allowing them to better plan and manage their expenses and save on their daily activities. In that sense, we seek to continue providing our Uber One users with more and better benefits, which help us open up the possibilities of everything they can do on our platform,” added Gretta González, General Director of Ridesharing for Uber Mexico.

To celebrate its launch in Mexico, Uber offers a free trial month to new users of the brand’s membership program to enjoy the many benefits and promotions available through the platform.

igonzalez@redaccion.diario.com.mx