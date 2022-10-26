Briones believes that Aranda should support the medical school for Burgos .- Aranda – Hemeroteca

It is time to claim the next medical school who believes in Castilla y León do it in Burgos, and it is something that should be supported by the Arandino City Council. This is how the riverside socialist prosecutor understands it in the Cortes, Louis Brionesaware that this decision will have a very favorable impact on Aranda de Duero.

The Socialists have presented a non-law proposition so that the regional government initiates the procedures to implement at the University of Burgos, which are also claimed for Lion. As far as Burgos is concerned, it would be a great opportunity considering that another health sciences degree, nursing, is already being studied in the capital.

But the riverside attorney goes further by saying that the Municipality of Aranda de Duero would have to support this establishment of the Medicine degree in Burgos. “It is also important for Aranda, the city council has to claim what is good for Aranda and it is not doing it”, criticizes Briones.

And it is that, he understands that the construction of the new hospital would be a spur significant so that, if Medicine is achieved in Burgos, Aranda could count on a extension because “he will have the capacity to do so”.

“We are interested in creating Burgos and we have to go together to achieve it,” he ends by saying.