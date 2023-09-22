The closing night of the Brisbane International Film Festival (BIFF) in 2023 will mark the Australian premiere of Taika Waititi’s ‘Next Goal Wins’ starring Michael Fassbender.

The event is packed with Queensland premieres of new films from acclaimed filmmakers, including Yorgos Lanthimos ‘Poor Things’ starring Emma Stone, Todd Haynes’ highly anticipated ‘May December’ with Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, Palme d’Or winner Justin Are. Tryst’s film ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ and Kitty Green’s dramatic thriller ‘The Royal Hotel’.

“Our film festival brings together a diverse perspective of filmmakers from around the world and we are proud to be able to showcase these voices and their stories,” says Luke Wheatley, CEO of BIFF.

“This program is ambitious and has a strong vision of stories that will make you think and perhaps look at the world in a different way. These are the best films from emerging and established filmmakers and I can’t wait to sit in the cinema and share them.

In 2023, BIFF will deliver two world premieres, two Australian premieres, 38 Queensland premieres and 18 short films along with two industry days.

The 2023 BIFF program showcases a diverse range of extraordinary and exciting films from Australia and around the world,” says Sasha Close, BIFF Head of Programming.

“Bookended by two remarkable, heart-touching films that recently premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, the full program features enjoyable comedies, captivating documentaries and dramatic thrillers for everyone, as well as showcasing incredible Brisbane talent on the first weekend A dedicated event day also includes “a special selection for the young and the young at heart.”

Brisbane cinema lovers will have plenty to choose from.

The Special Presentation strand includes films like ‘Monster’ from acclaimed director Kore-eda Hirokazu and ‘The Royal Hotel’ from Kitty Green. , , Australian highlights such as director Luke Spark’s ‘Bring Him to Me’ and ‘The Rooster’ starring Hugo Weaving and directed by Mark Leonard Winter.

Then there are the international highlights, for example the award-winning documentary ‘Beyond Utopia’. , , Stylish and smart futuristic animation of ‘Mars Express’. , , and the Cannes award-winning ‘Tiger Stripes’.

The New Wave strand included pieces such as Madeleine Dyer’s ‘A Savage Christmas’ and Gabriel Carrubba’s bizarre story ‘Sunflowers’.

Strange things crop up in the WTF strand, including scary, weird movies like ‘You’ll Never Find Me’, which premiered at Tribeca, and the modern Frankenstein story ‘Birth/Rebirth’.

Remastered classics like ‘Contempt’ (1963) and ‘Rabbit-Proof Fence’ also hit the big screen.

Finally, there really is something for everyone as BIFF presents two family cinema masterpieces in ‘Combat Wombat: Back 2 Back’ and ‘Robot Dreams’.

Jackie Feeney, CEO of Screen Queensland, says, “The Brisbane International Film Festival is a highlight of the state’s screen culture calendar, where audiences come together to share and experience the best work of local filmmakers alongside a diverse selection of national and international cinema. Let’s come together for.”

“Screen Queensland recognizes that festivals are important for attracting audiences and we are particularly proud that this year’s program will feature the Queensland premieres of four locally produced films including ‘A Savage Christmas’ and ‘Combat Wombat: Back 2. Back’ as a series of practical industry events to bring together screen practitioners and audiences.

The Brisbane International Film Festival takes place from 26 October – 5 November.