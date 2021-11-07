Health

Brisk walk to lose weight from home

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 22 2 minutes read

Fast walking can also be done at home, and this is good news especially during the cold seasons, when bad weather does not allow us to go to parks or in general to go out for a walk.

The other advantage of brisk walking for weight loss is that it burns calories and is suitable for everyone, free from stress, and, if done by moving the whole body, it is a real metabolic exercise.

I show you some free videos on youtube, in which the only thing to do is to move like the coaches, following the steps that are very simple, do not require explanations or instructions.

They are also to the rhythm of music and allow us to take up to five or six thousand steps in just half an hour.
They are fun and relaxing, we can follow them in pairs and we can follow them even if we are beginners but we would like to try physical activity.

The more trained subjects will be able to carry out the exercises with greater speed or by adding jumps. Those less trained or sedentary will perform them to the letter.
Finally, if you want to get maximum results, also see the walking diet at home.

FAST WALK TO LOSE LOSS FROM HOME

Free videos, with music and easy to follow.

There are 3 new youtube channels whose coaches specialize in fast walking.
Each video shows the steps and the music, there are no explanations or instructions to follow.

You just have to imitate the coach.

  • The first is that of Olivia Lawson, a British coach who has made many fast walking videos.

    Click on the links to open each workout.

    ENERGETIC WALKING WORKOUT | 2000 steps in less than 15 minutes - YouTube

    Link one, 41 minutes. Workout two, moderate, one hour. Link three of 20 minutes. Walk four of 30 minutes. Link 5 of 50 minutes.

  • The second channel is that of Yanafit, the Australian coach.

    Link to walk for beginners: one, two. Three. Video 4 of half an hour. 15-minute beginner walk. 20-minute beginner walk video.

  • Finally, the third channel is that of BurpeeGirl.

    burepp-girl

    It offers many videos for all training levels. This is a very complete channel, if you subscribe you will find many others to do. Here are the videos for beginners: one, two. Three. Videos for those with joint problems: one, two, three.

Source link

