Britain lifts COVID-19 restrictions on travelers

The British government said on Monday that all the measures still in place for travelers in relation to the coronavirus, such as passenger locator forms and the requirement that unvaccinated people undergo a diagnostic test before and after their arrival, will end on Friday to facilitate the Easter school holidays.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the changes will mean people “will be able to travel like the good old days.”

Travel details, UK accommodation address and vaccination status must be specified on the passenger locator forms.

This announcement comes as coronavirus infections are rising for the first time since late January in all four UK regions: England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is also on the rise. Scientists say that much of the new infections in England are due to a more transmissible sub-variant of the omicron variant.

“We will continue to monitor and track possible new variants, and we will maintain a stockpile of measures that can be rapidly deployed if necessary to keep us safe,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.