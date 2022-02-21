Britain lifts restrictions imposed by COVID

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Monday that he is lifting most of the restrictions imposed by COVID-19, including one requiring people to self-isolate if they contract the virus.

Johnson reported that Britain “is moving from government restrictions to personal liability” as part of a strategy to treat COVID-19 the same as any other contagious disease, such as influenza.

“We now have sufficient levels of immunity to complete the transition from protecting the community through government interventions, to relying on vaccines and treatments as the first line of defense,” Johnson said.

Despite warnings from scientists that lifting restrictions could weaken the country’s ability to monitor and track the virus, Johnson confirmed that the isolation requirement for those with the disease will end as of Thursday, and tracing will cease. contacts of infected people.

The population is advised to stay home if they feel sick, but there will no longer be monetary compensation like there was during the pandemic.

Many people who think they have COVID-19 will probably never know for sure. Starting April 1, laboratory PCR tests will be available free of charge only to the elderly and people with vulnerable conditions. In addition, the government will no longer offer free rapid tests, although they will be available privately and paid for, as is already the case in many countries.

Still, the government stressed that the pandemic is not over and that the virus could still deliver surprises.

Johnson said the fact that Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 is “a reminder that this virus is not gone.” The 95-year-old monarch has mild symptoms and will attend only minor duties, Buckingham Palace announced.

The plan anticipates that the virus will become endemic, but will be kept under control with vaccines and treatments. Everyone over the age of 75 will be able to receive a fourth injection, as well as those over 12 who are particularly vulnerable due to a medical condition.

Johnson called on the population “not to abandon caution”, but insisted that it was time to “move away from prohibiting certain behaviors or imposing certain behaviors, and rather encourage personal responsibility.”

Some scientists, however, said the plan is very risky and could increase the number of cases of the virus and harm the country’s ability to protect against future variants.

Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, which developed AstraZeneca’s vaccine, said “the decision of when and how to relax restrictions is extremely difficult.”

He added that it is essential to maintain “vigilance on the virus, let’s say an early warning system, that alerts us when a new variant emerges and gives us the ability to detect if that new variant is causing more severe illness than omicron.”

The Johnson government lifted most restrictions in England in January, such as the obligation to present proof of vaccination to enter an enclosed space or the obligation to wear a mask, except in hospitals.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which make their own public health rules, have also lifted restrictions, albeit more gradually.