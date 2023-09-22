Britain’s beautiful city, ‘Mia Khalifa’s favourite’, is being ruined by ‘feces dumped into the sea’

Residents fear one of Britain’s most beautiful seaside towns is being ruined by sewage flowing into the sea.

Whitstable in Kent scored an impressive 87/100 and came third in The Telegraph’s Best Towns list earlier this year.




It is also a favorite destination for former adult actress Mia Khalifa, who regularly visits the UK. She has stayed there several times in recent years and once wrote on social media: “Whitstable > Miami.”

Last year, more than 2,000 people attended a protest organized by SOS Whitstable on Whitstable beach(Image: Getty Images)

Anyone who has visited will know why this picturesque town is so popular. However, residents fear it is now in danger due to the amount of sewage being released into the sea by Southern Water.

Protesters will gather in the city on Saturday (September 23) to draw attention to pollution levels. They will also include singer Feargal Sharkey and comedian Paul Whitehouse, reports Express.co.uk.

