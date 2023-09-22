Britain’s beautiful city, ‘Mia Khalifa’s favourite’, is being ruined by ‘feces dumped into the sea’

Residents fear one of Britain’s most beautiful seaside towns is being ruined by sewage flowing into the sea.

Whitstable in Kent scored an impressive 87/100 and came third in The Telegraph’s Best Towns list earlier this year.









It is also a favorite destination for former adult actress Mia Khalifa, who regularly visits the UK. She has stayed there several times in recent years and once wrote on social media: “Whitstable > Miami.”

Anyone who has visited will know why this picturesque town is so popular. However, residents fear it is now in danger due to the amount of sewage being released into the sea by Southern Water.

Protesters will gather in the city on Saturday (September 23) to draw attention to pollution levels. They will also include singer Feargal Sharkey and comedian Paul Whitehouse, reports Express.co.uk.

SOS Whitstable member Ed Acteson told Express.co.uk: “We (SOS Whitstable) are extremely concerned about the impact of the ongoing sewage pollution crisis on our town. This is extremely damaging to the environment, poses a significant threat to public health and is damaging the reputation of Whitstable and our local businesses.

“We welcome the promises of further investment in infrastructure by Southern Water, but they do not seem to have gone far enough or fast enough to this point.

“Whitstable suffered the highest storm overflow releases in Kent in 2022 and they lasted a total of 648 hours. This year we’ve already seen 595 hours of sewage and with three months of the year gone, we’re worried how much higher that number is going to get.





Whitstable is one of six project areas for Southern Water where they are looking at solutions to storm overflow, with a target of a 20% reduction by 2025.

When heavy rains strain sewer networks, creating a risk of flooding, storm overflows are designed to release excess water through outputs into rivers and oceans. They act as relief valves when the sewerage system is in danger of becoming overwhelmed.

Kent’s Southern Water Pathfinder Delivery Lead, John Yates, said: “Tackling storm overflow is our top priority and I can reassure everyone at Whitstable that we are completely focused on using every tool at our disposal. are in place to ensure that storm overflows are significantly reduced.

“We are doing this by working with partners and creating nature-based and engineering solutions, but this work will take time and our focus is to find what works and then scale it up in our region so that we see positive results.” “

