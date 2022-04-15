Britain’s Got Talent unleashes fury as Greatest Showman star appears in first episode

ads

Britain’s Got Talent faces its first row of fixes, even before the launch episode has even aired.

The opening episode features a star who rose to fame on the soundtrack of the hit movie musical The Greatest Showman, Loren Allred, from one of Simon Cowell’s favorite films.

Loren lent her voice to the ballad Never Enough on the soundtrack alongside Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Zendaya.

Although she did not appear on screen in the hit film, she voiced Rebecca Ferguson’s character, Jenny Lind, a professional opera singer hired by PT Barnum to help raise money for her circus.

His voice was also featured in the Grammy Award-winning musical production Dear Evan Hansen.

In her professional life, Loren has released several singles and an EP, dueting with iconic singers Michael Buble and Andrea Bocelli.

And despite Simon’s love for The Greatest Showman, The Sun reports that he seems “not to notice” when Loren walks onstage for the first time, asking, “Welcome, what’s your name and where are you from?”

American Loren goes on to explain her role in the hit musical, admitting that she provided the voice for Ferguson’s mime voice in the film, after which Simon slammed his desk and yelled, “Oh my God!”

He continued, “So you sang one of the greatest songs of all time. You have revealed that it was not the actress who sang the song in the movie, it was you who sang the song.”

Loren went on to give an incredible rendition of her hit, admitting she was “more comfortable behind the scenes,” but now she’s ready to “put a face” on Never Enough.

However, Loren has been trying to break into show business since she was 19, when the New York-based singer started posting cover songs on YouTube.

He has sung alongside Hugh Jackman

He signed with Island Def Jam Music at just 19 years old and even appeared on the US version of The Voice in 2012.

Coached by Maroon 5 star Adam Levine, Loren told the judges that she worked as a “wedding pianist and singer” during her audition, appearing in four episodes of the series before getting knocked out in the live playoffs.

Loren also appeared at the 2018 Oscars, performing The Greatest Showman’s song This Is Me from a choir.

A BGT spokesperson told the Daily Star: “We’re delighted to be back this year and hope viewers will catch our BGT bumper special on Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

“While most people will have heard the infamous Greatest Showman track, Loren is not a household name and she deserves her place on the BGT stage.

He first rose to fame as part of The Greatest Showman (Image: 20TH CENTURY FOX)

“We hope that such articles do not count against someone who is well deserving of this opportunity. It’s fantastic that Loren can now come out and stand in her own right to be the face, and not just the voice, of one of the biggest hits of all time.”

While Loren added: “Although I have spent many years in the music industry, people don’t know who I am. For all these years I have been fighting for my opportunity to be known and achieve it.

“The opportunity to sing Never Enough evolved from being a session singer in the choir, and even though the song was a huge hit, people still think the actress sang it. I never had the opportunity to tell my story. That never happened. for me.

“I’m an unsigned independent artist still trying to make a name for myself.”

Fans have already reacted to the news on social media, with one furious: “I don’t know why acts like this can audition, it’s unfair to those who actually audition and aren’t famous yet!”

Fans are divided (Image: Getty Images)

Another added: “Oh wow. I’m surprised he was allowed [to be honest] considering he’s basically a star already.”

“So basically Simon wants to sign her and is using BGT as a platform to start his career. No way has she auditioned like everyone else… so she’s pretty much a guaranteed finalist or golden buzzer,” a third tweeted.

Meanwhile, others were overjoyed to see such an iconic singer take the stage, as one fan posted: “OMG. This is going to be so good!”

“He probably just wants the platform. I wouldn’t be surprised if more people who have had races this year audition because covid probably has limited opportunities,” someone else suggested.

Another social media user wrote: “He’s literally had nothing but that song, and it came from The Voice US, where it finished at #13 (!), so it’s not unusual to try another show (especially one where you know the head judge loves you).”

However, Loren reportedly chose herself to audition, and she finished 13th on The Voice, so there’s no reason she shouldn’t go far in the competition.

