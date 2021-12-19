Britain’s Health Minister Javid: “It may be too late to respond to Omicron”. Denmark goes into semi-lockdown

While Europe tries to prepare for the increase in infections due to the new one Covid variant, from Great Britain the warning signals continue. “It might be too much late to reply to Omicron”As cases of this variant in the UK are already widespread. To support this, in an editorial on Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday version of the conservative newspaper, is the British Minister of Health Sajid Javid. “There are still many things we do not know about the variant,” he writes again, emphasizing that “we must be clear about the challenge that Omicron presents. Our strategy since it emerged has been and remains to buy time so that our scientists can assess the threat and build our defenses ”.

Meanwhile, after yesterday the Netherlands announced the lockdown in the country, today it was Denmark’s turn to tighten measures to cope with the increase in cases. As reported by the BBC, for the whole month there will be a stop at theaters, cinemas and amusement parks. Cafes and restaurants will have to close at 11pm and stores will not be able to sell alcohol after 22:00. Limits will also be imposed on the number of people allowed in the stores depending on the space.

There Germany instead it has imposed restrictions on entry from France and Denmark, which have been declared Covid high risk areas. Those who arrive from these countries without being vaccinated, or without having a certificate of recovery, will have to do 10 days of quarantine, a period that can be reduced with a negative test after five days. At this point, all countries bordering Germany, excluding Luxembourg, are considered high-risk countries Covid by the German health authorities.