Britain’s largest shipwreck depot

In the winter of 1909, near a village in the English county of Gloucestershire, Purton, a small fleet of redundant barges, originally intended for timber transport, was intentionally abandoned on the east bank of the River Severn, a long section of which had collapsed. recently. The goal was to create an artificial barrier that would strengthen the river bank from the erosive action of the tides and protect the banks of a stretch of the adjacent Gloucester and Sharpness Canal, opened in 1827 and once one of the largest, deepest and busiest. in the world.

The appeal was addressed to all owners of commercial boats and the operation was made more urgent by the fact that the Severn – the longest river in the United Kingdom, which originates in Wales and crosses three counties in England – flows into the Bristol Channel. across an estuary characterized by a considerable tidal amplitude. Those barges were the first of a long series of old boats abandoned in the following decades to continue to “shore up” the shore along the east bank of the Severn in the stretch between Purton and Sharpness.

The area where the abandoned ships are located, about a kilometer and a half long, is now known as Purton Hulks (or Purton Ships’ Graveyard, the ship graveyard of Purton) and is considered the largest open-air shipwreck depot – some 86 vessels of various types, shapes and materials – in all of Great Britain.

Most of the boats, coming from all over the British Isles and all built between the second half of the 19th century and the first half of the 20th century, were abandoned during the 1950s. Some are today marked with plaques showing their name, construction date and date of abandonment. In addition to the steel barges, special merchant ships were used in use on the Severn and the Wye, and also boats in reinforced concrete, cheaper than steel and more readily available in the years of the First World War.

Almost all the boats, chosen from among those in disuse or redundancy, were abandoned following the same procedure. They were initially towed from Sharpness Pier during a period of high tide and then released for the current to carry them along the east bank of the Severn. On board the ships, once stranded along the edge of the river, holes were drilled in the hulls during low tide periods, in order to then allow the water to submerge them and the river silt to deposit inside in the high season. tide. This practice transformed, over time, the boats into a sort of artificial barrier integrated into the river bank.

Many of the wrecks are now in a state of advanced decay, and some are found stranded and immersed in the ground so deeply and for so long that they are barely visible through the vegetation along the banks of the Severn. Among the boats added over the decades – the latest operations date back to the 1970s – and still visible are some ferrocement barges built during the Second World War and the Katherine Ellen scuna, a small sailing ship seized by the government in 1921 for delivering weapons. to the IRA, the organization that fought for Irish independence.

Since 2000, the Purton Hulks area has been involved in a series of privately funded archaeological research to try to gather information about ships, unearth those hidden below ground level, and classify them in the National Register of Historic Ships, a body British public linked to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. The operations are conducted in collaboration with the company “Friends of Purton”, engaged in the research and protection of the “ship graveyard of Purton” from vandalism, from the activities of visitors looking for souvenirs or from people looking for wood. to burn.

“The wrecks won’t stay here forever. The iron will decompose, the wood will rot. But we shouldn’t rush it to an end, ”said historian Paul Barnett, one of the founders of“ Friends of Purton ”and principal curator of the site.