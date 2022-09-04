British-American actress Lucy Boynton honored at the opening of the 48th Deauville Festival

Lucy Boynton, known in particular for her role in “Bohemian Rapsody” received the New Hollywood award at the opening of the 48th Deauville American Film Festival. This is the first award of his career.

The New Hollywood Prize, awarded on September 2 in Deauville, rewards the talents of tomorrow. At 28, Lucy Boynton undoubtedly has a very promising future and already a great career behind her.

The actress British-American has already appeared in thirteen feature films. She began her career at the age of twelve in 2006 in Miss Potter alongside Renee Zellweger and Ewan McGregor. The following year, she shared the poster with Emma Watson in the tv movie The school of all talents. Lucy Boynton then made guest appearances on shows like Borgia.

In 2013, return to the cinema in Copperheadbefore turn in 400 Boys (2014) and February (2015). In 2016, she rose to fame with her role in Sing Streeta romantic-musical comedy that takes place in the Ireland of the 80s. Consecration also in 2017 since she plays Countess Elena Andrenyi The crime of the Orient Express alongside Johnny Depp in particular. But it was the following year that she landed the role that propelled her, that of Mary Austin in Bohemian Rhapsody, Freddy Mercury’s biopic to global success and numerous awards at the Golden Globes and Oscars.

The actress is also known to campaign for women’s rights. She has in particular took a stand in favor of abortion in Ireland in the referendum in 2018. And coincidence or not, his prize was awarded to him in Deauville the evening of the preview screening of CallJane, by Phyllis Nagy, with Sigourney Weaver and Elizabeth Banks, on clandestine abortions in the 1960s in the United States.