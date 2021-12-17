British Conservatives lost parliamentary by-elections in a polling station they had always controlled, a further problem for Boris Johnson

The British Conservatives lost their by-election at the historic rural seat of North Shropshire, near Birmingham, known to have always been controlled by the party.

The elections were caused by the resignation of a Conservative MP after a corruption scandal, and were also followed at the national level due to the consensus crisis that is going through the Conservative Party and the government of Boris Johnson. The elections were won by the Liberal Democratic Party candidate, Helen Morgan, who won 47.14 percent of the vote. Compared to the 2019 elections, the Conservative Party almost halved the percentage of votes, from 62.7 to 31.59 percent.

After the victory, Morgan said that “the North Shropshire voters have spoken for all the Brits, and have made it clear to Boris Johnson that the party is over.”

For Johnson, the last few weeks have been very difficult. In recent days, it had been damaged by the scandal over a Christmas party that would be held in the government building last year, in violation of the rules then in force on the lockdown, but the biggest problem came on Tuesday evening, when 99 Conservative MPs they refused to approve the new restrictions against the coronavirus pandemic, rebelling against the government. Several political analysts have begun to question whether his Conservative Party leadership, and thus his tenure as prime minister, are at risk.