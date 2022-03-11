British government freezes Abramovich’s assets

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said today that “there can be no safe havens” for those who support Putin’s “fierce aggression against Ukraine.”

The British government announced this Thursday that it has frozen the assets of the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovichowner of the Chelsea football club, for the “close relationship” he has had with the Russian regime “for decades”.

The London Executive today published a list of seven other oligarchs on whom it imposes sanctions for their links with the Russian president, Vladimir Putinin response to the invasion of Ukraine.

“This relationship has included obtaining a financial or other material benefit through Putin or the government of RussiaLondon explained in a statement on Abramovichwho has also imposed a travel ban to the UK.

Roman Abramovich in the stands of the stadium Getty Images

The Russian billionaire bought Chelsea in 2003 for an amount close to 100 million euros and has since made them one of the leading teams in Europe, with 18 titles, including two European Cups.

After the outbreak of the war in Ukrainethe oligarch has put the London club up for sale.

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnsonassured today that “there can be no safe havens” for those who support the “fierce aggression of Putin to Ukraine“.

“The sanctions announced today are a further step in the UK’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people. We will be relentless in pursuing those who enable the killing of civilians, the destruction of hospitals and the illegal occupation of sovereign allies,” Johnson stressed.

His Foreign Minister, Liz Truss, also indicated that these measures “demonstrate again” that the “oligarchs and kleptocrats” have “no place in our economy or society”, since “they are complicit in this aggression due to their close ties with Putin “.

“Their hands are stained with the blood of the Ukrainian people. They should be ashamed,” added the head of British diplomacy.

Among those sanctioned are also Igor Sechin, CEO of the Rosneft company, and Oleg Deripaska, with shares in the En+ group and whose fortune is estimated at more than 2,000 million euros.