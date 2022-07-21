British host makes scene from Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ a reality

The driver of a television program United Kingdommade one of the scenes of the tape come true “Don’t Look Up”a satire on downplaying the threat of a meteor to planet Earth.

In the film, starring Leonardo Dicapriotwo astronomers try to alert humanity about a comet that will collide with the Earth, but face the indifference of politicians and the media.

Under the guise of the meteor, the film actually deals with the subject of climate change and inaction in the face of the threat it represents.

Facts

But reality always beats fantasy, as he proved Bev Turner, GB News hostwhen it seemed to minimize the heat wave that impacts United Kingdomwhere this Tuesday the record of heat, reaching 40.3 degrees Celsius in some areas, something unthinkable until a few years ago in a country that is characterized rather by its climate rainy and cold.

Last week, Turner interviewed John Hammonda meteorologistwho was just warning of the serious forecasts for the country in terms of temperature for the following days.

Look, John, you’re enjoying the sun. doesn’t do too much heatright?” Turner said.

Puzzled, Hammond insisted that at that moment, the climate he was not so aggressive, but he remembered that temperatures above 40 degrees centigrade were expected for the following week, as indeed it happened.

“I think there will be hundreds, if not thousands, of excess deaths early next week,” the meteorologist stressed.

He explained that the graphic forecasts about the weather for the next few days were “scary” and, criticizing the comment of the hostess, pointed out.

“It won’t be pretty. It will be a potentially lethal time for a couple of days. It will be brief, but it will be brutal.

As in a scene from the movie, the driver ignored the warning of the meteorologist.

Oh John. I want us to cheer for the weather!”

And he added: “I don’t know if something has happened to the meteorologistswhich have become a bit fatalistic and harbingers of doom, but the broadcasters – especially on the BBC – every time I put on that channel, anyone who talks about the weather says that there are going to be tons of fatalities ».

Then, he questioned Hammond.

Haven’t we always had hot weather, John? Wasn’t the summer of ’76 as hot as this one?

The meteorologist he denied it.

“We are seeing more and more records, more and more frequent, and more severe, so yes, some people always go back to the summer of 1976, which was a rare event, more than 40 years ago. But the heat waves they are increasingly extreme; this is another one coming our way and I don’t think we should be too happy about the fact that many are going to die over the next week from the heat. forty degrees [Celsius] – the kind of temperature, I fear, for which this country is not prepared.”

Hours later, he declared United Kingdom national emergency for extreme heatthe first time in the history of the country that the Meteorological Office emits a Red alert.

This week, the authorities have asked citizens to avoid leaving the house, neither to work nor to school, fearing the effects that the record temperatures are causing.