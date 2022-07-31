British justice denies Maduro access to Venezuelan gold deposited in the Bank of England | International

The Bank of England, in a file image. Toby Melville (Reuters)

A commercial court of the High Court of London has reiterated this Friday the decision on the administration of more than 1,000 million dollars in gold reserves of the Central Bank of Venezuela that are in the custody of the Bank of England. The resolution represents a new setback for the government of Nicolás Maduro in this case, because the court has indicated that the only legitimate authorities to manage the funds are those appointed by the opposition leader Juan Guaidó. In 2019, the opposition leader was recognized by dozens of countries as interim president of Venezuela in response to the lack of recognition of the elections of May 20, 2018, in which Maduro was re-elected without the participation of opponents.

The 31 tons of gold protected in the vaults of the Bank of England and other Venezuelan assets abroad have been at the center of the dispute between the Maduro government and the opposition as a result of the institutional labyrinth in which the South American country is submerged. . In this labyrinth, two boards of directors of the same Central Bank of Venezuela were found, one appointed by the Government and the other by the opposition grouped in the figure of Guaidó, who dispute control of the reserves.

The Venezuelan Supreme Court, controlled by Chavismo, has invalidated the actions of Guaidó and the board of directors appointed by him. This is the argument used by the defense of the Maduro government to try to unlock access to funds to supposedly invest them in caring for the population during the covid-19 pandemic and in improvements to the health system. British judge Sara Cockerill decided on that appeal this Friday, when she pointed out that there was “clear evidence” that the Supreme Court of Justice was made up of judges who supported Maduro and that their decisions were not recognized under British law.

In a previous trial for this same case, the Supreme Court of England discussed who was the legitimate president of Venezuela, for which it consulted the British Foreign Ministry, which gave its support to Guaidó. The decision on which of the boards has authority and access to the reserves will be known in October. Along the way, the change of prime minister after the resignation of Boris Johnson could change the board of a case that is more political than legal. If the position of England changes on the recognition of the Government of Venezuela, a new trial on gold could begin. Guaidó has managed to maintain the support of the United States, the United Kingdom and other countries. However, the European Union did lower his rating in early 2021 after his extended term as head of Parliament expired.

The opposition has assumed the new ruling as an “international victory for democracy and freedom.” “This decision represents one more step in the process of protecting Venezuela’s international gold reserves and their preservation for the Venezuelan people and their future,” Guaidó said after learning of the ruling. Despite the recognition that England and its courts give to the opposition leader, until now the disposition of the funds by his team has not been authorized.

The legal representation of the Maduro government has indicated that it will continue with its efforts to access the reserves. “This is an unfortunate ruling that is based on a complex legal issue about the recognition of foreign judges,” said Sarosh Zaiwalla, who represents Maduro’s Central Bank of Venezuela. “The BVC is considering an appeal,” he added.

This is not the only lawsuit over Venezuelan gold in British courts. In 2020, Deutsche Bank asked the court to decide who is the legitimate administrator of 123 million dollars belonging to the BCV, as a result of the completion of a gold swap agreement between the Venezuelan institution and the German bank. Judge Cockerill’s sentence will be a precedent to also resolve this litigation.

