British parliamentarian Stella Creasy takes her son to the Chamber and the call goes off: “It is forbidden”

British MP Stella Creasy will no longer be able to appear in the House with her children, after being officially reprimanded. The recall from the Westminster Parliament authorities came to her via email. Already other times she had presented herself in Parliament with her newborn son in her womb to demonstrate in favor of working mothers and in defense of their rights. On one occasion he reminded his colleagues (mostly men) how difficult it is for a mother to do her job during the sessions. The Walthamstow MP was able to take her youngest son with her until Tuesday 23 November. Then she received the official communication with which she was banned because it is contrary to the legislation in force. According to the law, updated in September, it is not possible to take a seat in the Chamber with children, except during the voting phase. “How should working mothers do?” Thundered the parliamentarian condemning the decision.