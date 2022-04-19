British politicians, a “libertine club” and a rape trial: “Anatomy of a scandal”, the series that displaced “Bridgerton”

Based on the best-selling novel by Sara Vaughan, “Anatomy of a Scandal” was directed by “House of Cards” showrunner Melisa James Gibson. (Netflix)

Just three days after its premiere in Netflixon April 15, anatomy of a scandala new British limited series, displaced the second season of Bridgerton at number 1 on their global Top 10, reported TVGuide. In a few hours, when the platform updates its ranking data, the number of hours of viewing will be known (it has to be greater than the 115.75 million of the period drama of Shonda Rhimes) who achieved this adaptation of the best seller by Sarah Vaughn starring Sienna MillerRupert Friend Y Michelle Dockery.

Rupert Friend is James Whitehouse in “Anatomy of a Scandal,” the series that displaced “Bridgerton.” (Ana Cristina Blumenkron/Netflix)

Since the Profumo case, scandals that combine sex and politics have received strong public attention in the United Kingdom, and the most recent include the accusation of sexual assault of a minor by a Member of Parliament, the conviction of two years for violation of another and hospitalization for excesses of a third party, in addition to the case of prince andrewwho made an economic arrangement not to go to trial for the abuse of Virginia Roberts when she was a minor and was managed by Jeffrey Epstein Y Ghislaine Maxwell.

“Anatomy of a Scandal” tells the life of the Whitehouses, Sophie (Sienna Miller) and James, a privileged couple. (Ana C Blumenkron/Netflix)

This kind of collage of court cases that Vaughan covered over the years tells the story of James Whitehouse (Friend), a British government minister and close friend of the prime minister (Geoffrey Streatfield), happily married to Sophie (Miller), with whom he has had two children whom he teaches that “The Whitehouses always win!”, as he repeats. But his privileged life begins to unravel when a newspaper reveals that he has had a five-month affair with his assistant in Parliament, Olivia Lytton (Naomi Scott).

Michelle Dockery is prosecutor Kate Woodcroft, a determined woman who is not afraid of the impeached minister’s display of power. (Ana C Blumenkron/Netflix)

Sophie defends him, convinced that the father of her children is a good man, until Olivia reports James for rape and a trial begins. Then the prosecutor Kate Woodcroft (Dockery) enters the scene, who for some reason does not even blink before the display of power by the minister forced to leave office for the duration of the process.

The development of the arguments of the accusation and the defense will open cracks in Sophie’s convictions, and the series made by the former showrunner of House of Cards, Melissa James Gibsonand written by David E Kelley (Big Little LiesAlly McBeal), is narrated from his eyes.

The series flashbacks to James and Sophie’s student years at Oxford. (Ana C Blumenkron/Netflix)

through flashbacks, anatomy of a scandal tells how James and Sophie met, when they were both students at Oxford. The friendship between the parliamentarian and the prime minister was also born there, since both were members of the exclusive Club de los Libertinos, a group of rich young people who dedicated themselves to throwing famous parties, breaking the peace in restaurants and —as seen in the judgment—commit some crimes.

The plot interweaves past and present, while fears and doubts grow in Sophie’s mind. With subtlety – although not as much as I May Destroy Youfrom Michaela Coell— all six episodes deal with the meaning of consent in sex; in a moment of great intensity, the prosecutor orders the jury to evaluate whether Olivia gave her consent as well as whether James considered whether she was consenting.

As well as being a Member of Parliament and a Cabinet member, James is a close friend of the British Prime Minister. (Ana C Blumenkron/Netflix)

The rest of the themes are the usual ones in first world politics: privilege, the rarefied world of the powerful where justice stops looking at all people with the same impartiality, the difference between appearances and reality. The prosecutor has her own story, which threatens the stability of the prime minister’s government as the very identity of this determined woman.

