British Queen Elizabeth II dies – Diario La Página

Buckingham Palace today announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II of England. The 96-year-old monarch died at Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands, surrounded by her closest relatives. In the last few hours, her son, Carlos, and her grandchildren, William and Harry, had traveled there urgently.

“Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral tonight and will return to London tomorrow,” the monarchy’s official website said.

Isabel Alejandra María, sovereign of the United Kingdom and several countries of the British Commonwealth of Nations (Commonwealth former colonies), has been the longest-serving monarch in the history of the British monarchy.

For the British Elizabeth II has been a symbol of tenacity, professional like few others and with a very clear idea of ​​neutrality and “who does not govern”.

With her inseparable bag on her arm and her colorful outfits, so that everyone could see her, Elizabeth II became a British icon at the end of her reign, a witness to the transformation of the United Kingdom and herself a living story.

Prince Charles, heir to the throne, and his wife Camilla are already at Balmoral Castle, as well as Princess Anne, only daughter of the 96-year-old sovereign, who celebrated 70 years on the throne on April 6.

Throughout his life he witnessed several historical milestones such as World War II, the post-war depression in Europe, the collapse of the British Empire, the Cold War, the rise and fall of the Berlin Wall, as well as the disintegration of the USSR. and the new tensions in the world, among other events.

The sovereign enjoyed powers that many European monarchs have already lost. The story of her life is a testimony to the changes that the world has experienced, as well as the attitude towards the institution of the monarchy throughout the 20th century.

In a series of dramatic events of the century, episodes can be found that reveal the most outstanding features of the personality and character of Elizabeth II.

The monarch was born in London on April 21, 1926 and was educated by private instructors at home. Subjects such as history, literature and music predominated in her training, although her educator Marion Crawford described her as having a passion for horses and dogs.

His father ascended the throne as George VI in 1936 after the abdication of his brother Edward VIII, who fell in love with Wallis Simpson, a twice-divorced American, for which he had to resign his position.

In 1940, 14-year-old Elizabeth made her first radio broadcast for the BBC’s ‘Children’s Hour’ programme, where she declared: “We are trying to do all we can to help our brave sailors, soldiers and pilots, and also we are trying to face our own share of the danger and sadness of war. We know, each of us, that everything will be alright in the end.”

During her preparation for political life, the future queen took classes in constitutional history and law at Eton College.

In February 1945, she entered the Women’s Auxiliary Territorial Service as an honorary second lieutenant, where she trained as a driver and mechanic.

On November 20, 1947, the future queen married then Prince Philip, whose children are: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

In 1951, his father, King George VI, was diagnosed with lung cancer, which prevented him from making further public appearances. Elizabeth had to replace him and just a year later, the monarch passed away. As her official heir, she ascended the throne at the age of 27, being crowned in 1953.

Elizabeth II became the longest-serving sovereign in the history of the United Kingdom (Victoria, her great-great-grandmother was in command for 63 years and 7 months). From Winston Churchill to Boris Johnson, 15 prime ministers have passed under the reign of Elizabeth II, who was a witness and protagonist of important historical events during her long life, including the disintegration of the British Empire.

Elizabeth was a patron of more than 600 charities and other organizations. Her main hobbies were horse riding, horses and dogs, especially corgis.

Her relevance was reflected in several films and entire libraries of books that narrate the history of two centuries where she appeared as one of the protagonists.

His character

Winston Churchill, British Prime Minister between 1940 and 1945 and between 1951 and 1955, who knew Elizabeth II when she was very young, described her as “quite a personality”, when she was only two years old. “She has an air of authority and thoughtfulness surprising for a girl,” the politician said, according to Marion Crawford, the princess’s educator and governess at the time.

Historians highlight her qualities of will and self-control. During the changing of the guard ceremony carried out during the queen’s birthday celebration in 1981, an intruder fired six shots with rubber bullets near the horse on which Elizabeth II was riding. However, the monarch surprised those present by dominating the animal without interrupting the protocol greeting.

A year later, another individual broke into the queen’s private rooms at dawn, circumventing the alarm and the security of the palace in which she was staying. The armed guard who always guarded the entrance to her bedroom was not at her post that morning, since minutes before he had taken the sovereign’s dog for a walk.

For 10 minutes Elizabeth II had a conversation with the subject, who intended to cut his wrists in front of her with a piece of broken glass in his hand, and even offered him tea, waiting for police help.

His personal life

Elizabeth II met her future husband, Philip, while studying at a privileged school in England, and married him five years before ascending the throne.

Philip, later the Duke of Edinburgh, was the grandson of the King of Denmark and the son of the Greek Prince Andrew. His family was expelled from Greece, when he was barely a year old. As an adult, he renounced his succession rights to the Hellenic throne to continue his life with the British queen.

Although the royal family was against the union between Elizabeth and Philip for a long time, considering that she came from an impoverished Greek-Danish family, the heiress to the throne was able to get away with it: Philip was her husband and the father of her four sons. According to rumours, Isabel, as happened with her great-grandmother Victoria, proposed to her partner with a proposal that could not be refused.

a modern monarch

The reign of ‘Lilibet’, as her family called her, was characterized by some episodes that have lasted in the memory of many.

Elizabeth II’s inauguration in 1953 following the death of her father, King George VI, was the first coronation ceremony in history to be televised by the BBC.

Years earlier, in 1945, to raise the fighting spirit of her fellow citizens, the future queen served as a mechanic and driver in a reserve battalion. During the war she worked in the health organizations, since the royal family did not leave the capital, even when the city was bombed.

Isabel II renounced many privileges that were maintained in past generations and, for example, began to pay taxes.

Among other curiosities, they affirm that he used the Internet since 1976 and had his accounts on various social networks.